The Alley hosts an epic old school NBA Jam Tournament this Friday 

click to enlarge
Set your rivalries aside, friends, for a night of old school good time fun. Downtown Charleston's favorite bowling alley/sports bar The Alley is hosting an epic NBA Jam Arcade Tournament on Fri. June 8 starting at 7 p.m.
If you grew up playing NBA Jam at your local arcade and remember all the classic quotes like "BOOMSHAKALAKA," "He's on Fire!" and "From Downtown!" you don't want to miss this opportunity to finally best your highest score. Channel that inner competitive kid and bring your A game — the winner of the tournament gets two VIP hospitality tickets to the 2018 Charleston Classic and a $100 Alley gift card.
After the tournament, stick around to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals and celebrate with $12 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Miller High Life; $3 shots of Jack Fire and Tullamore Dew; and special cocktails appropriately named "The Warrior" and "King James." If you get hungry, order the Golden State Frisco Burger topped with bacon, swiss, and 1000 Island dressing or the Cleveland Polish Boy, a Kielbasa sausage with french fries, cole slaw, and barbecue sauce.
It's only $5 to register for the tournament — sign up at the bowling desk or on Facebook
.