The Agenda: Charleston saw $111 million loss in tourism due to Florence, Regulators ask for an additional 5 percent SCE&G rate cut 

The estimated loss in tourism revenue due to Hurricane Florence has ballooned to $111.3 million. The Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston originally estimated the loss in visitor spending to be at $65 million. The new estimate equates to $15.9 million in loss per day. Source: P&C
Charleston City Council voted unanimously to pass changes to existing flood prevention rules on Tuesday. Council members acknowledged that the rules were being adopted to satisfy federal requirements after officials from FEMA and S.C. Department of Natural Resources visited to verify the city was complying with federal rules. The officials came to Charleston after a letter was sent from residents alleging that the city consistently failed to protect the community from flooding. Source: P&C
Conway, S.C. officials credit accurate flooding predictions for helping the city avoid rescues or other additional problems when it comes to the flooding as the Waccamaw River floods the area. Source: AP / New York Times
State regulators are asking for money collected for the failed SCE&G nuclear project to be refunded to taxpayers. If approved, SCE&G customers would see an additional 5% rate cut, bringing the total rate cut to 20%. Source: The State