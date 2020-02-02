The 2020 Volvo Car Open ups the ante with new events 

The 2020 Volvo Car Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, returns to Daniel Island for its 48th year, April 4-12 at Volvo Car Stadium.
As always the tournament offers world-class tennis as well as a wide variety of other activities including shopping, dining, and live music.
Day sessions on Sat. April 4 and Sun. April 5 kick off the tournament with qualifying rounds. Matches will continue through the morning of Sun April 12, when Finals are set to take place.
[image-5]
The 2020 US player field includes Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Amanda Anisimova, and Sloane Stephens. This year’s lineup of special events includes:
A concert from Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; a tournament ambassador (the first for Volvo Cup), Tracy Austin, hosting daily tennis talks; family weekend, April 4-5; Easter Brunch on Sun. April 12; and Good Morning Yoga with local yoga teacher Sarah Frick of The Works.
Also new this year, in partnership with FOXTENN and the WTA is electronic line calling: the 2020 Volvo Car Open will be the first women's clay event to install electronic line calling, which uses 40 high speed cameras that generate over 100,000 images per second.
Tickets for both single sessions and multi-day packages are available for purchase online
. Seating for single day admission is available in both the terrace and general admission areas and is priced starting at $10. Packages for multi-day admission range in price from $60-$540.
@ Volvo Car Stadium
161 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island
Charleston,
SC
When: April 4-12
Price:
$10+
