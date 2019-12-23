The 2019 Literary Issue 

The most wonderful time of the year indeed: When we have a few days (hopefully) to relax and enjoy some downtime before getting back to it after the twinkle lights go out. Once again this year, we've put together a collection of original writing from some of our favorite writers and contributors — you'll recognize some of these folks, for sure. We hope you enjoy. Happy holidays, y'all.
Trek's thickly calloused feet padded softly on what once was a major thoroughfare. In her job as a messenger between the two settlements, she followed two rules: Get the messages there quickly and don't get eaten by a dinosaur. — Lindsay Street