December 23, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

The 2019 Literary Issue 

Our annual year-end collection of original creative work

By
click to enlarge 191225_ocean_1d.jpg

Scott Suchy

Share
Tweet

The most wonderful time of the year indeed: When we have a few days (hopefully) to relax and enjoy some downtime before getting back to it after the twinkle lights go out. Once again this year, we've put together a collection of original writing from some of our favorite writers and contributors — you'll recognize some of these folks, for sure. We hope you enjoy. Happy holidays, y'all.

A Unicorn in the Time of Dinosaurs
A Unicorn in the Time of Dinosaurs

Trek's thickly calloused feet padded softly on what once was a major thoroughfare. In her job as a messenger between the two settlements, she followed two rules: Get the messages there quickly and don't get eaten by a dinosaur. — Lindsay Street


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS