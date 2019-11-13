The 2019 City Paper Music Awards 

November 13, 2019 Music+Clubs » City Paper Music Awards

click to enlarge Kanika Moore is the Soul/R&B Artist of the Year

Ruta Smith

Kanika Moore is the Soul/R&B Artist of the Year

  • Electronic/Experimental Artist, Song, and Music Video of the Year: Sexbruise?

    "We are the most obscure world-famous sex band that we know of."
    • by Kevin Wilson
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Album of the Year: Benjamin Starr, <i>A Water Album</i>

    On June 19, Benny Starr’s latest release, A Water Album, answered a question critical minds may have posed during the LP’s near-sold out live recording at the Charleston Music Hall. Will this album have the same meaning, the same aura when removed from its convivial live atmosphere and put on a home speaker?
    • by Heath Ellison
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Metal Band of the Year: Circle Back

    It seems as though this recognition was the perfect way to encapsulate what had already been a big year for Circle Back.
    • by Kevin Wilson
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Up-and-Coming Artist of the Year: Southbound 17

    The country and folk band has taken a stripped-back approach to their music and songwriting, and it has landed them the award for Up-and-Coming Band of the Year.
    • by Matt Keady
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Punk band of the Year: Florida Man

    Florida Man took the 2019 CPMA for Punk Band of the Year thanks in part to their new album, Tropical Depression, a relentless eight-song slab of roaring guitar noise, guttural vocals, and shifting, propulsive rhythms.
    • by Vincent Harris
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Soul/R&B Artist of the Year: Kanika Moore

    Kanika Moore found her footing in music during her final project in a college theater class. After that, she began crafting her own original music, performing at venues, and branching out to work with other groups, becoming a full-time musician.
    • by Abrie Richison
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Blues Act of the Year: Sufferin' Moses

    Sufferin' Moses consists of Zach Quillen on vocals and electric guitar, Arnold Gottlieb on bass, and Sean Harshaw on drums. Once they synchronize all of their aptitudes, the product can be described as blissful blues.
    • by Matt Keady
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • DJ of the Year: DJ SCrib

    For a man who didn't set out to be a DJ, he sure has made waves in the Charleston music scene. From collaborating with other local artists, DJing rap festival Cultura, continually booking gigs and touring, and successfully building his brand, DJ SCrib is a force to be reckoned with — on and off the turntables.
    • by Abrie Richison
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Country/Americana Band of the Year: The Travelin' Kine

    When Slaton Glover got on the phone to talk to us about the Travelin' Kine's CPMA, his mind was actually on the mixes for the band's new album, Ride, their first since 2016's Change in the Wind.
    • by Vincent Harris
    • Nov 13, 2019

