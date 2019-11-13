The 2019 City Paper Music Awards 

Hello, democracy, our old friend. We've come to talk to you again for the 2019 CPMAs. The City Paper Music Awards are here for another year, giving local music fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite local artists in two dozen diverse categories. This year, we saw a few return customers, some exciting new kids on the block, and a couple artists that have been around for a minute, but are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
We'll celebrate every victor at our winner showcase on Nov. 17, where Benny Starr, Florida Man, the Travelin' Kine, DJ SCrib, Sexbruise?, Circle Back, and others will perform. 105.5 the Bridge host the Critic will MC 2019's award show. As always, it's a good way to show love to local music.
And to everyone that cast a ballot in 2019 and beyond: Thanks for staying involved in the scene. This thing can't operate without a fanbase, and the people that support the music community keep it alive. We appreciate everyone keeping us from the sound of silence for another year. —Heath Ellison
2019 Winners
Album of the Year:
Benny Starr, A Water Album
Artist of the Year: Ranky Tanky
Bassist of the Year: Corey Stephens
Bluegrass Band of the Year: Marshgrass Mamas
Blues Band of the Year: Sufferin' Moses
Country/Americana Act of the Year: Travelin' Kine
DJ of the Year:
DJ Scrib
Drummer of the Year: Stu White
Electronic/Experimental Act of the Year: Sexbruise?
Guitarist of the Year: Scottie Frier
Hip-Hop Act of the Year: Abstract that Rapper
Jam Band of the Year:
Sol Driven Train
Jazz Artist of the Year: Charlton Singleton
Metal Band of the Year: Circle Back
Music Video of the Year:
Sexbruise?, "Party in the '80s"
Pianist of the Year: Noah Jones
Punk Band of the Year:
Florida Man
Reggae Band of the Year:
Well Charged
Rock Band of the Year:
Jump Castle Riot
Singer-Songwriter of the Year:
Haley Mae Campbell
Song of the Year:
Sexbruise, "Party in the '80s"
Soul/R&B Act of the Year:
Kanika Moore
Studio/Producer of the Year: Coast Records, Matt Zutell
Up-and-Coming Band of the Year:
Southbound 17