The 2019 City Paper Music Awards 

Hello, democracy, our old friend. We've come to talk to you again for the 2019 CPMAs. The City Paper Music Awards are here for another year, giving local music fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite local artists in two dozen diverse categories. This year, we saw a few return customers, some exciting new kids on the block, and a couple artists that have been around for a minute, but are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

We'll celebrate every victor at our winner showcase on Nov. 17, where Benny Starr, Florida Man, the Travelin' Kine, DJ SCrib, Sexbruise?, Circle Back, and others will perform. 105.5 the Bridge host the Critic will MC 2019's award show. As always, it's a good way to show love to local music.

And to everyone that cast a ballot in 2019 and beyond: Thanks for staying involved in the scene. This thing can't operate without a fanbase, and the people that support the music community keep it alive. We appreciate everyone keeping us from the sound of silence for another year. —Heath Ellison

2019 Winners