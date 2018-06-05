The 2018 guide to Lowcountry farmers markets 

With a farmers market every day of the week (except Friday), you can whip up the salads, casseroles, and grilled dinners of your dreams without throwing your money at big box stores. From downtown to McClellanville, there's a market for music-lovers, families, adventurers, gardeners, and anyone looking for everything from the perfectly shaped hand-crafted bowl to the perfect bundle of colorful carrots. Read on to find your market made in heaven below:
The Community Market
Folly Farmers Market
Mondays 4-8 p.m. through Nov.
What started out small back in 2013 has quickly flourished into an annual tradition that runs every Monday from 4-8 p.m. Through mid-November, this Hawaiian-inspired market embodies the “unity” in community, highlighting neighborhood farms, locally crafted acai bowls and speciality art. Come enjoy the island vibe, and say aloha to easy living.
**Insider tip: Check out the Gullah Geechee Celebration on the first Monday of every month.
The Gardener's Market
Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
Tuesdays 3:30-7 p.m. through Sept.
Calling all gardeners! From April through September, stop by on Tuesdays from 3:30-7 p.m to experience the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market. Aside from a wide array of produce, this market features the Clemson Extension Master gardeners, veteran volunteers that can help you with your most stubborn gardening problems. Before you go, make sure to stop by any tabling nonprofits and get in on a good cause.
The 'try something new' Market
Farmers Market at the Green Barn
Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. through Aug.
Spend the rest of summer shopping underneath the shady rafters of this 1900s-era barn style venue every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. With a weekly rotation, each Wednesday brings a different food truck vendor to the Green Barn. For the inner foodie, this is a great place to come and try new things as you bite down on some of the best food Charleston has to offer.
**Insider tip: Make sure to grab a season-long "frequent shopper" punch card and receive a special gift after eight vendor transactions.
The Neighborhood Market
West Ashley Farmers Market
Wednesdays 3-7 p.m. through Oct.
From late April through early October, stop by the West Ashley Farmers Market, running every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Although this market is smaller in size, it overflows with local produce, food trucks, artisans and live music every Wednesday. If you’re looking for a hump day pick-me-up, escape the Saturday crowds and spend an evening at this intimate hotspot.
The Live & Local Music Market
North Charleston Farmers Market
Thursdays 3-7 p.m. through Oct.
From early May to late October, the North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. in Park Circle. This farmers market brings the beat as it highlights local talent with new entertainment every week. From classic covers to bluegrass, every music buff can enjoy the wide array of talent featured at this Charleston hub. With an abundance of food vendors and activities for the kids, this is a great place for families to come spend a Thursday afternoon.
The boutique market
Sullivan's Island Farmers Market
Thursdays 2:30 p.m through June
Catch some shade and spend the day under a canopy of trees as you explore the Sullivan’s Island Farmers Market. Running through the end of June, stop by any time from 2:30-6:30 p.m. to check out the hand-selected vendors in a boutique style shopping experience. This historic site offers a relaxed, small-town feel, that radiates the warmth of Sullivan’s family friendly island.
The Land and Sea Market
McClellanville Farmers Market
Thursdays 3-7 p.m. through Dec.
McClellanville native Adelaide Bates started this homegrown market last year and it's as cool and funky as you'd imagine. Bates wants to offer a food access point in the food desert that is Awendaw/McClellanville, and she does just that with the Land & Sea Market. Vendors include R&R Acres LLC, Millgrove Farms, Johnson Family Farms, Branton Farms Produce, Happy Cow Creamery, and more. Stay up to date with the market's goings-on, including live music under the oaks, on their Facebook
page.
The family market
Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. year round
Go to Pacific Box & Crate for the beautiful fresh flowers, Butcher & Bee pastries, and free 10 a.m. yoga. Stay for the kids grassy play area and Edmund's Oast Brewing libations. With an outdoor bar (featuring a kiddie pool filled with ice and booze), spots filled with shade and sun, and dog-ogling options all over, this market is fun for the whole fam-damily.
The OG Market
Marion Square Farmers Market
Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through Nov.
We aren't calling it the OG market for nothin'. The Marion Square Farmers Market features over 100 local vendors — from farmers and growers to sweet and savory food concessions to arts and crafts. Our ideal farmers market Saturday features a ton of dog watching, bites from Roti Rolls, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. It's where we buy tiny clothes for our friends' kids, lounge in the grass and listen to live music, and tell our dog to get her nose out of new friends' butts.
The real deal local Market
Johns Island Farmers Market
Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. year round
The year-round Johns Island Farmers Market prides itself on truth and transparency; as the market states in its mission statement, "The goal of this market is to be a trustworthy place for customers to shop and know that the background work is being done to ensure the legitimacy and labeling of all products." Damn straight. Check out vendors from Abundant Broth to Jason Travis Woodwork to White Wolf Apothecary to Olinda's Olives and Olive Oil to Counter Cheese Caves. The list goes on.
The funky farmers market
Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
Sundays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. year round
We may be biased ... but the Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is one of the funkiest (and most fun) markets in town. Head there for practical goods, like fresh produce from the Lowcountry Street Grocery, and stick around for Motown Throwdown literally throwing down on the deck. Did we mention the option to order a Bloody Mary at the bar? Yep, this could be the place.