The 2018 college football season starts Thursday: here's where to watch in Charleston 

Every year we give y'all the ultimate roundup for where to watch your favorite teams throw the sportsball. Here's this year's:

Alabama fans will be cheering on the Crimson Tide at Smoke BBQ in Mt. Pleasant this year, where Smoke will be offering a special game day menu.
Cheer on Auburn at Liberty Tap Room & Grill and Momma Goldberg's in Mt. P.
We know Carolina Gamecocks' fans can cheer on the home(ish) team at most bars but the official club encourages everyone to meet up at the Kickin' Chicken in West Ashley. Other designated spots include West Ashley's The Roost, Liberty Tap Room, The Sparrow, Bay Street Biergarten, Mellow Mushroom in Mt. P, Krazy Owls, and Charleston Beer Works.
Central Florida Knights fans watch their team at Charleston Sports Pub in Mt. P and North Charleston. 
You can watch Clemson play at loads of places around town but the Charleston County Clemson Club hosts official watch parties at Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley. Other designated Clemson bars include The Alley, Frothy Beard Brewing Co., O'Brion's, Southside 17, Three Matadors, Local 616, The Break, Krazy Owls, Charleston Beer Works.
The Charleston Gator Club — fans of the Florida Gators, duh — meets up at Parson Jack's Cafe.
Cheer on the Florida State Seminoles at Charleston Sports Pub West Ashley.
Owned by Georgia natives, Home Team BBQ's three locations are a great bet for Georgia Dawgs fans. Catch Georgia games at The Alley, too.
Catch all the Michigan games at Charleston Sports Pub Summerville.
Michigan State University fans cheer on their team at Charleston Beer Works. 
Get your LSU Tigers fix at Locals Sushi and Sports Bar. 
Ohio State fans watch their team at Sports Book of Charleston in North Chuck. 
Tennessee Volunteers hold watch parties at North Charleston's Mellow Mushroom and Charleston Beer Works.
Cheer on the Hokies at The Brick.
