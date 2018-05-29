May 29, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

The 10 free Piccolo Spoleto events you need to check out this week 

Events from May 29-June 3

By
Share
Tweet
Get down with the get down at Piccolo at Nexton this Sat. June 2. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Get down with the get down at Piccolo at Nexton this Sat. June 2.
Piccolo Spoleto is in full swing. Following a leisurely three day weekend, don't y'all want to get your fill of arts around town — for free?

Here's a quick guide to Piccolo events for those who love books, those with kids in tow, and those looking to close their eyes, open their ears, and get down with some classical music. Enjoy.

For the literary (and otherwise) inclined:

Sundown Poetry Series
This season’s Sundown Poetry series features an array of talent including Horace Mungin, Ellen Rachlin, Rich Ferguson, and Kate Daniels. Come with open ears and listen as these poets share their work, and honor the late Susan Laughter Meyers (Tues. May 29) with a tribute to her last collection. Each reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Dock Street Theatre Courtyard, followed by a reception at a nearby art gallery, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Event Details Sundown Poetry Series
@ Dock Street Theatre
135 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tuesdays-Fridays, 6:30 p.m. Continues through June 8
Price: Free to attend
Literary
Map
The In-Between with Marcus Amaker
Head to Holy Trinity Windermere in West Ashley on Wed. May 30 for a 6 p.m. performance from jazz artists and Charleston's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker. Soprano Jill Terhaar Lewis is joined by saxophonist Robert Lewis and pianist Gerald Gregory. The musicians and Amaker will explore both classical and jazz genres in this program.
Event Details The In-Between with Marcus Amaker
@ Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
95 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., May 30, 6 p.m.
Price: Free
Literary
Map
Stelle di Domani
Staged readings of the 2018 Todd McNerney National Playwriting contest winner and runner-up take place at CofC Theatre 220 on Thurs. May 31 and Fri. June 1 at 3 p.m.
Event Details Stelle Di Domani: Staged Readings
@ Theatre 220, Simons Center for the Arts
54 St. Philip St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: May 31-June 1, 3 p.m. and June 7-8, 3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Theater
Map
Poetry at McLeod: Marilyn Nelson
On Sun. June 3 at 2 p.m., McLeod Plantation hosts Marilyn Nelson as part of their ongoing series, bringing African-American poets to a Gullah heritage site to illuminate the experience and legacy of enslavement. Nelson is the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman and the finalist for several National Book Awards.
Event Details Poetry at McLeod
@ McLeod Plantation
325 Country Club Road
James Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., June 3, 2-4 p.m.
(843) 795-4386
Price: Free/first 50; $15/adult; $12/seniors; $6/children
Literary
Map

For the whole fam-damily:

Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton
Summerville's only Piccolo Spoleto event, Piccolo at Nexton features live music from Asheville, N.C.'s Empire Strikes Bass and Grammy-nominated drummer Sammy Miller and The Congregation. Peruse food from local food trucks like Braised in the South, Semilla, Gelato Moto, and Bottleneck Coffee Truck. The event is free but those attending must register in advance.
Event Details Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton
@ Brown Family Park
201 Sigma Drive
Summerville, SC
When: Sat., June 2, 5 p.m.
Price: Free
Celebrations
Map
Children's Programs at the Library
Starting Tues. May 29, the Main Library at 68 Calhoun St. hosts a variety of kids' activities, from The Tale of Peter Rabbit to Vivaldi's Four Seasons Ballet. With three program times each day (9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m.), there's plenty of flexibility for you and the kiddos to take in a show or two.


Event Details Vivaldi's Four Seasons Ballet
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., May 31, 9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.
Price: Free
Family Fare
Map
The Carrion Cheer: A Faunistic Tragedy
The Halsey Institute's current exhibit, presented in conjunction with Piccolo Spoleto, is an eye-opening look at the effect humans have had on animals. The "makeshift transdimensional stopover camp," features tents that guests can walk through, highlighting extinct animals. This immersive installation is whimsical enough for kids — but raw enough to remind adults of the sad reality of extinction.
Event Details The Carrion Cheer: A Faunistic Tragedy
@ Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
161 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Mondays-Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 2 p.m. Continues through July 7
(843) 953-4422
Price: Free
Visual Arts
Map

For the music lovers:

L'Organo Recital Series
Head to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church on Wed. May 30 at 10 a.m. for music from The Lafayette Square Duo featuring Michael Lodico, Jr., organist, and Rebecca Smith, harpist. The series continues at various area churches, daily at 10 a.m., through Fri. June 8. Check the full lineup online.
Event Details The Lafayette Square Duo
@ St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
405 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., May 30, 10 a.m.
Price: Free, donations accepted
Concert Music
Map
Festival of Churches and Synagogues
 With a variety of programs at locations throughout the area, the Festival of Churches and Synagogues begs the astute listener to pick and choose based on their tastes. We're personally inclined towards the Charlotte Symphony Chamber Singers, performing at Circular Congregational Church at 12 p.m. on Sat. June 2. They present a program of choral music by modern American composers, inspired by human love.
Event Details Charlotte Symphony Chamber Singers
@ Circular Congregational Church
150 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 2, 12 p.m.
Price: Free, donations accepted
Concert Music
Map
Remington Concert Series
 On Sun. June 3 at 3 p.m., Natalia Khoma, associate professor of cello at CofC and Director of the Charleston of Music Festival, and pianist Volodymr Vynnytsky, who also serves as the director of chamber music at CofC. The two will perform works by Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Chopin, and more.
Event Details Natalia Khoma and Volodymyr Vynnytsky
@ Franke at Seaside
1885 Rifle Range Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Sun., June 3, 3 p.m.
Price: Free, donations accepted
Concert Music
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Sundown Poetry Series @ Dock Street Theatre

    • Tuesdays-Fridays, 6:30 p.m. Continues through June 8 Free to attend

  • User Submitted
    The Carrion Cheer: A Faunistic Tragedy @ Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art

    • Mondays-Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 2 p.m. Continues through July 7 Free

  • The Lafayette Square Duo @ St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

    • Wed., May 30, 10 a.m. Free, donations accepted

  • The In-Between with Marcus Amaker @ Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

    • Wed., May 30, 6 p.m. Free

  • Vivaldi's Four Seasons Ballet @ Charleston County Public Library

    • Thu., May 31, 9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m. Free

  • Stelle Di Domani: Staged Readings @ Theatre 220, Simons Center for the Arts

    • May 31-June 1, 3 p.m. and June 7-8, 3 p.m. Free to attend

  • Charlotte Symphony Chamber Singers @ Circular Congregational Church

    • Sat., June 2, 12 p.m. Free, donations accepted

  • Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton @ Brown Family Park

    • Sat., June 2, 5 p.m. Free

  • Poetry at McLeod @ McLeod Plantation

    • Sun., June 3, 2-4 p.m. Free/first 50; $15/adult; $12/seniors; $6/children

  • Natalia Khoma and Volodymyr Vynnytsky @ Franke at Seaside

    • Sun., June 3, 3 p.m. Free, donations accepted

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS