It's Fish Fry Friday: Here are 11 Charleston spots to dig into the golden goodness 

Batter up

Hyman's has been turning out fried seafood for more than three decades

Hyman's has been turning out fried seafood for more than three decades

Whether you're a pescatarian, abstaining from meat on Fridays for Lent, or just love the idea of kicking off the weekend with some fried sea critters, there are several spots around town that will sate your fishy desires.

Every Friday in March, head to Mainland Container Co. for two large flounder filets with Carolina red rice and coleslaw for only $12.95. You can double (or triple) down on the seafood and add shrimp, oysters, or both to your meal. The fish feast lasts from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Rusty Rudder is serving their hand battered cod with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce for $14.99 every Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ellis Creek Fish Camp, you can get fried fish and do a little drinking. They have a fried grouper plate for $19 plus happy hour specials including $5 house wine, $3 well liquor, and a Narragansett and a whiskey shot for $5.

The CODfather is killing it 365 in the fish and chips department. Check out their new space on Spruill Ave., and grab an order of their world famous fish and chips or a fish butty and chips for $10.

Whether you like it grilled or fried, Leon’s has you covered. Try the Leon’s Fish Fry with hushpuppies and pea salad or the grilled Mahi sandwich. You can’t go wrong.

Roadside Seafood will fill you up for cheap with their fried baskets of whiting, catfish, flounder, or tilapia. For only $14 you can get a large basket of the good stuff, plus two sides like mac n' cheese, coleslaw, red rice, and more.

Pop into Dave's Carry-Out for the real deal. Get a shrimp and fish plate for only $9 and an entire seafood platter for $13.
For the best sunset in the Lowcountry and no frills fried eats, head to Bowens Island for a $12 fried whiting filet platter served with fries, slaw, and hushpuppies.

Sure, Rodney Scott is known for his incredible 'cue, but the catfish sammie is no joke, either. The cornmeal breaded farm raised catfish comes with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce plus your choice of two sides and hushpuppies.

Dukes Barbecue has fried flounder on the buffet each Friday. Head to James Island to see why City Paper readers vote Duke's Best Buffet every year.
And there are probably very few (if any) places in Charleston that have served up more fried seafood for a generation than Hyman's. For more than 30 years, Hyman's has been doling out hushpuppies and fried flounder to faithful passers-by. Last year, we wondered if Hyman's had transcended its 'tourist trap' moniker to become a venerable local institution.
Bonus:

This Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., Holy City Brewing is hosting the 7th Annual Eryc Riddle Memorial Fish Fry. They’ll have beer and their full menu available inside and outside; $10 can get you a Washout Wheat battered fresh catch, fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

