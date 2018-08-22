Ten fall films you need to see 

So technically, fall doesn't start until late September and ends in late December, but the fall movie season usually means September through November. Personally, I can't wait for it to get here because, as a cinema dwelling creature afraid of light and/or heat, there are a lot of movies (over 25 of 'em) I can't wait to lay my little eyes on. Here are some (10 to be exact):

The Predator, Sept. 14

Most of humanity is familiar with the alien predator from, well, Predator. I know the predator will hunt humans and humans will fight back. I haven't really read up on the plot because, honestly, I don't care. I was sold when I heard it was directed by Shane Black (writer of Lethal Weapon and The Last Action Hero and director of the vastly underrated films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys). In addition to directing the film, he has co-written the film with Monster Squad director Fred Dekker.

Halloween, Oct. 19

This is that movie they shot here in Charleston. Director David Gordon Green has made a great Terrence Malick-esque tone poem (George Washington) and a great stoner comedy (Pineapple Express). I hold out hope he, with the help of co-writer Danny McBride, John Carpenter's new score, and the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers that this film will rule. The damn trailer they've released to whet our appetites is damn awesome. Damn.

Suspiria, Nov. 2

Before signing on to direct Blumhouse's Halloween sequel, director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) asked Green to pen a remake of the classic 1977 horror film, Suspiria, a neon drenched nightmare about a ballet school that overflows with murderous evil — until things unfortunately went awry due to funding issues. Guadagnino decided to take on the film himself with a new script. I usually bristle at remakes, but thanks to Guadagnino's past efforts, the cast (Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Harper, Chloe Grace Moretz) and the unnerving trailer scored by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, I'm on board.

White Boy Rick, Sept. 14

Another biographical drama that explores the dubious behavior of its subject is Yann Demange's (71) White Boy Rick, a film that details the life of Richard Wershe, Jr. (Richie Merritt). At the age of 14, he became the youngest FBI informant in history. More than anything, my curiosity is piqued by the cast which includes Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie, YG, IshDARR, and Danny Brown.

Serenity, Oct. 19

While he plays a dad in White Boy Rick, Mr. McConaughey gets to play the role of seemingly chill fishing boat captain in the tropical noir Serenity. That chill life of giving boat tours is quickly turned upside down when his doe-eyed ex-wife (played by McConaughey's Interstellar co-star Anne Hathaway) asks him to take her current hubby (Jason Clarke) out on one of those ill-fated trips into shark infested waters.

click to enlarge Courtesy RLJE Films

We're looking forward to a little psychedelic rampaging in 'Mandy' (above) buffered by some low-key forgery in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' (below)

Mandy, Sept. 14

The odd calm of the Serenity trailer is nowhere to be found in the psychedelic trailer for Panos Cosmatos' Mandy. The plot involves a husband searching for the group of meth head bikers from the pits of hell that kidnapped his wife — a search that takes the husband down the well-worn road of vengeance. It should be noted that the star of this thriller is professional scenery-chewer Nicolas Cage. It should also be noted that Cage forges his own battle axe and engages in a chainsaw fight.

A Simple Favor, Sept. 14

When we last saw Paul Feig, he was making the rounds promoting his Ghostbusters remake. Things didn't go too well. Since then, the director of female driven comedies like Bridesmaids, The Heat, and Spy, has taken a lower profile, opting to pop up in random episodes of the Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale as himself. Thankfully, he's returned to the director's chair with a mystery thriller about Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger trying to find out what happened to her best friend Emily (Blake Lively).

click to enlarge Fox Searchlight Pictures

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Oct. 19

Speaking of Bridesmaids, one of the best things to come out of Feig's film was Melissa McCarthy's performance as the crude but ultra-supportive Megan. Since then, she has cemented a career with a handful of characters that felt like variations of her breakout role. In biographical comedy-drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?, she plays journalist Lee Isreal. When her once profitable role as journalist dovetails, she turns to forging letters that were seemingly written by deceased writers, playwrights, and actors.

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Bohemian Rhapsody, Nov. 2

While we're sitting here talking about biopics, here's one about a slightly more famous guy (Freddie Mercury) from a somewhat famous band (Queen) directed by the man most known for making some profitable X-Men films and a Superman movie that didn't star Christopher Reeve or Henry Cavill. Will it be good? Maybe? It's a safe bet that since this is a biopic about a musician that dies at the height of his career that we will experience highs and lows while Mr. Robot's Rami Malek will likely give a transformative performance as Mercury.

Venom, Oct. 5

From the moment I saw him play Michael Peterson, a.k.a. Charles Bronson in Nicholas Winding Refn's Bronson, I have been a fan of Tom Hardy's work. He made me temporarily forget Heath Ledger's performance in Dark Knight owned a whole movie that revolved around him being in a car (Locke), and gave the better performance The Revenant. In this adaptation of the Marvel superhero. Hardy plays Eddie Brock, a journalist that forms a bond with an alien and becomes the titular character. Oh, and it's directed by Ruben Fleischer, the gent behind Zombieland. Sign me up.