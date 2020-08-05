Tempest serving local seafood in upgraded Market Street space starting Friday 

The team behind 5Church announces Market Street seafood restaurant, opening spring 2020

Such stuff as dreams are made on...

Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch and the team behind 5Church Charleston have announced they are opening a seafood restaurant at 32C North Market Street in spring 2020, Tempest. The new concept will serve upscale seafood from Lowcountry fishermen, oyster farmers, and other purveyors for lunch and dinner.

By Connor Simonson

