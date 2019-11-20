Tales from the Door Side: Burlesque shows, broom closets, and bad friends knock at the door 

Concert goers live in a world they believe to be loud and free. But there is, unheard by most, an outer world, a barrier between in and out, just as loud but not as free as they thought — the world outside a venue, where the door guy simply wants you to pay the cover charge. Welcome to a few nights in the life of Tin Roof's door dude, Rex Stickel.

Wednesday

8:44 p.m.

A lady walks up.

Lady: "Is there a cover?"

Me: "Yes, there are four bands. The cover is $8."

Lady: "I don't have any cash..."

Me: "We actually have an ATM inside."

Lady: "I actually don't have any money."

Me: "Oh ... OK..."

Thursday

9:03 p.m.

A guy walks up with a buddy trailing behind.

Me: "There's a $10 cover for a burlesque show tonight."

Guy: "Great — can I use the ATM inside?"

Me: "Yes, you can."

His buddy finally shows up.

Buddy: "Did he already go inside?"

Me: "He's using the ATM."

Buddy: "OK, good. He's dragging me out, so he can pay for it."

Me: "He's dragging you out to a burlesque show? Oh, you poor bastard."

Stickel

10:07 p.m.

A lady comes outside from the burlesque show.

Lady: "Do I need to pay anything to get back in?"

Me: "Just attention, once you're back inside."

Lady: "I think I can handle that."

Friday

8:31 p.m.

I approach a group of women who are inside before the doors open.

Me: "Hello, I'm taking the cover tonight."

Lady: "I was wondering when you were gonna show up. We saw no one was at the door so we didn't think there would be a cover."

Me: "Sorry, they hadn't unlocked the broom closet I live in when I'm not working door."

8:37 p.m.

A group of young men walk up.

Me: "Hey guys, we have a show tonight. The cover is $7 and I need everyone's ID."

Guy: "Oh ... Is it 21 and up?"

Me: "It is."

Guy: "Do you take fake IDs?"

Me: "Only if I wanna lose my job."

Sunday

7:28 p.m.

Me: "Hey, man. It's $5 for the comedy show."

Guy: "Isn't it free for comedians?"

Me: "Sure, but if you can support, the headliner would appreciate it."

Guy: "Right on. I'm kinda broke, so..."

He starts pulling at the stage door.

Me: "That's fine, man, but go through the front door."

Guy: "Oh. Are you new here?"

Me: "Not even close."

Friday

8:53 p.m.

Two ladies walk up.

Me: "Hey, ladi—"

Lady 1: "Where's the front door?"

Lady 2: "Do you need to see our IDs?"

Me: "Ye—"

Lady 1: "Oh my God, how young do we look?"

Lady 2: "I gotta find my new ID." She drops her purse.

Me: "The—"

Lady 1: "Really look at mine because it's brand new."

Lady 2: "Finally got rid of your Pennsylvania ID?"

Me: "Ladies! We're having a show tonight and there is a $7 cover."

Lady 1: "Seven dollars?"

Lady 2: "Why didn't you tell us that?"

Saturday

9:37 p.m.

A guy walks up behind two women paying the cover.

Me: "Hey, man, it's $7 for the show."

I make change for the women. The guy tries to hand me his money.

Guy: "Uhh ... Who do I pay? Someone inside? You?"

Me: "Me. You're in line, sir."

10:04 p.m.

A guy walks up.

Me: "Hey, man. You here for the show?"

Guy: "Yeah, man, I'm here to see my friends band, what are they called ... Oh yeah, Modern Fries."

Me: "Modern Fires?"

Guy: "Yeah, my friends, they're in that band Modern Fries."