Sweating on a budget 

While always having access to a gym or weekly spin class is nice and certainly effective, it isn't the only way to stay fit in Charleston. Many of your most intense workouts can be for free or cost little to nothing, so long as you put in the effort. Here are ways to save yourself a couple of bucks on your fitness journey as August rolls in:

Ravenel Bridge

It's a win/win that one of Charleston's best views doubles as a free workout. Whether you're hopping on the concrete path from downtown or from Mt. Pleasant, the bridge connects both ways for you to walk, jog, or breathe heavily on. The best way to beat the heat is to schedule your uphill journey during sunrise or sunset. Both are equally rewarding.

Yoga at the Square

329 Meeting St. Downtown

We get it, yoga classes can add up. Fortunately, every Sat. morning at 9 a.m. until Nov. 30 a local yoga studio will be hosting a free yoga class in Marion Square. The classes are open to all levels and if you don't have your own mat, some are available for use. Soak up the sun, meet some fellow yoga lovers, and appreciate the feeling that is a fatter wallet.

Planet Fitness

Locations in West Ashley and North Charleston

Planet Fitness doesn't offer a student discount, per se, but their regular discount is pretty dang good. As a student on a budget, you can utilize all of the gym equipment, free fitness training, and free wifi for just $10 a month. If you're in desperate need to sweat it out as we enter a new season and the academic stress builds up, a membership here is one of the most affordable options for what you're getting.

Hampton Park

30 Mary Murray Drive. Downtown

Hampton Park is a hidden gem, and ideal for more than just watching the ducks and admiring the trees. The trails beneath all of the green are perfect for walking, running, or biking. Once you make your way to the center there is a circular and defined dirt path, making it easy to keep track of your laps. If you venture away from the track you can even find a few benches with stationary equipment on them for crunches and other ab work. All in all, the scenery is free and so is the workout.

*Be sure to check out local studios, from yoga to barre to pilates to spin. This city has a ton of fitness options and almost all of them offer new member and student discounts.