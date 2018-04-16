Sweatin' Tax Day, Charleston? Catch a break with these deals 



Taxes aren’t fun. I think we can all agree on that. Thankfully, we’ve got a few solid Tax Day deals to make April 17th a little more bearable. Check out some of the specials around town below:

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering some relief from the pain of filing with a special on their famous coal-oven, brick-fired pizzas. For tax day only, the traditional cheese pizza is available for only $10.40 (get it?? like ya know, income tax forms? Ah, whatever.)

Chill after those taxes with free shaved ice from Kona Ice. All day Tuesday, the tropical truck will be passing out free cones all over Charleston and North Charleston. Check them out at North Charleston City Hall, the TD Bank in Charleston, and the James Island Post Office in Charleston.

Let’s get real, sometimes the best way to deal with tax season is to drink. Commonhouse Aleworks is serving up their new release, the Tax Riot Citra Pale Ale. This new brew, clocking in at 5.5% ABV, is packed with grapefruit, passion fruit, and orange. Take the tax edge off and grab one this Tuesday.

April 11 through the 17, Bruegger’s Bagels is offering their Big Bagel Bundle, which comes with 13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese, for $10.40. The deal has to be claimed online, but the bundle can be picked up at the Spring Street location.

Hardee’s is giving customers a free sausage biscuit between 7 and 10 a.m. All you have to do is say the password “made from scratch” for that free breakfast.