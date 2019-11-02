Sweat for those who can't with the Motivated to Move fundraiser for ALS 

click to enlarge
-
Provided by Compassionate Care ALS
-
Proceeds benefit CCALS, a non-profit dedicated to providing support for those affected by ALS.
On Sun. Nov. 17, grab your workout buddies and head to Uptown Social for the Motivated to Move fundraiser benefitting Compassionate Care ALS. Spend your morning sweating through intense workouts, followed by drinks, brunch, and live music.
The event starts at 7 a.m. at Uptown Social, where attendees will gather for a morning meditation and split into three workout groups. The groups will transition through a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout with Exemplar Fitness, a yoga and plyometrics class with The Works, and a spin class with CHS Revolution.
After the hour and a half workout session, participants are invited to head back up to the Uptown Social rooftop for smoothies, brunch, and live entertainment. Each ticket costs $100 per person and can be purchased at squadup.com
.
@ Uptown Social
587 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 17, 7 a.m.
Price:
$100
Benefits + Fundraisers and Wellness