Support Charleston's black-owned businesses: A list of resources 

During the country's current fight against racial injustices and police brutality, a lot of folks are wondering how they can help. We've compiled a list of local black-owned businesses and black entrepreneurs. You can support them financially and by following and promoting their work on social media.
This is a list we've sourced from our own research, reader submitted businesses, and the helpful posts of prominent local voices on social media.
We will continue adding to it to make it as comprehensive as possible, but we want your help to make it better. If you have additions, edits, or any other changes, please complete this form.
Of course, we're not the only ones trying to raise awareness of these local businesses.
For a list of local black-owned restaurants, check out a map compiled by KJ Kearney
, as well as his Instagram page, Black Food Fridays
. Artist Ment Nelson has also created a Twitter account (@blackownedsc
) where he shares information about businesses in S.C. You can find a statewide business directory for black-owned businesses online at blackpagessouth.com
and South Carolina Buy Black Locally at scbbl.co
. The Charleston Rhizome Collective'
s list of tiny businesses features a number of black-owned businesses, makers and artists.
Shops & Makers
Birch and Pen
Shop apparel from North Charleston-based store Birch and Pen online
.
BR Design Co
This local collab of sisters Carlene Browner and Cassandra Browner Richardson creates polymer clay jewelry and accessories.
Honey Bea Lane
Splitting her time between Pinehurst, NC and Charleston, Breland creates clay earrings that you can purchase online
.
Kasada Beauty Supply
You can shop products from Kasada online or in-store in North Charleston.
Major Vintage
You can shop vintage and recycled clothing from Major Vintage.
MBS Tha Shop
Summerville-based MBS Tha Shop is currently selling a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, with 40 percent of all profits donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Motherland Essentials
Soap maker Andrea Davis makes handcrafted soaps out of natural ingredients.
Nicole Jones Designs
Alexandria Nicole Jones is a fashion and jewelry designer; DM for custom orders.
Reflections African Jewelry
This local business pops up in markets throughout the Charleston area.
Rose Florist Charleston
Donald Bennett opened Rose Florist in 1972, making the shop the longest-established florist in the tri-county area still operated by its original owner.
Salt and Stem Flower Co.
This wandering flower truck, owned by Daniella Motley, stops at local shops, festivals and markets.
Shop Ancien
Shop Ancien sells vintage and designer goods and streetwear.
Shop So Jaded
You can find goods like lashes, masks and lip gloss at this online store.
SVBN Thrifted
Shop curated, handpicked apparel and home goods.
The Tiny Tassel
Mimi Striplin creates brightly colored tassel jewelry, accessories and garments. Striplin also co-owns Cannonborough Collective
.
Third Eye Vintage
Kia Jagger is a vintage shop curator in Charleston who often pops up at the Holy City Vintage Market.
Trendy Dollar
Trendy Dollar sells fashion jewelry and accessories on Rivers Avenue.
Turning Page Bookshop
VaLinda Miller's Goose Creek bookstore just turned one.
Health and Beauty
Perkins Eyecare Eyewear
Park Circle's Perkins offers eye exams, eyewear and contact lenses.
Addie J Beauty
Alyshia Jackson is an esthetician based in Moncks Corner; you can shop her online store, too
.
Ayo Naturals
Ayo Naturals features a line of chakra-balanced and reiki-charged natural soaps.
Barbering Plus
Located on Remount Road, Barbering Plus offers a variety of services.
Body By Moody
Timesha Moody is a personal and online fitness trainer.
Brwn Girl Talk
Co-founded by Ashley L.
(based in the Charleston area) and K. Marie
, this online space serves as a platform for mindfulness through meditation, celebration and therapeutic conversation.
Family Barber Shop
Located at 147 Spring St., this barber shop offers haircuts, shaves and facial massages with more than 50 years of experience from owner Thad Miller.
Fresh Cuts Barber Shop No. 2
Owned by Sammy Smalls, this barber shop is located at 1100 King St.
Go Green Fitness
Mikeal Green is an athletic performance coach.
Glow Nail Bar
This North Charleston nail salon is open Mondays-Saturdays.
Lab The Barber Shop
Get all your barber shop needs taken care of at Lab, located at 100 Spring St.
Shadows And Shears
Local hair and makeup artist Domanique Keegan is currently booking 2021 weddings.
Smitty's Barbershop
Smitty's offers male and female haircuts at 1941 Reynolds Ave.
The F.A.S.T Athletic Performance Facility
Reggie Ellington's F.A.S.T is a fitness and sports training facility on Meeting Street. Ellington has been offering online workouts during the coronavirus quarantine, too.
Tipsy Twerk
Tipsy Twerk features classes including wine down yoga, trap pole fitness, Zumba, reggae and Spanish dance.
Transformation Yoga
A downtown yoga studio owned by Kennae Miller, Transformation focuses on serving marginalized, underserved and underrepresented communities. The studio is currently sharing resources on their Instagram
with ways to engage with calls of action.
UncLeon's Barbershop and Variety
More than a barbershop, UncLeon's sells a variety of goods from candy to clothing.
Creatives / Business Services
A Better Business x ABB
A Better Business x ABB, founded by Aysha Bowens, is a business consultant agency.
Aneris Photography
Aneris Photography cultivates brand stories and helps creatives with their content.
Aspen Agency
Venita Aspen
is the creator of a photo and video production company that helps both large and small brands.
Black Collective
Black Collective is a Charleston-based video-centric digital news/entertainment platform.
Cocktail Bandits
The Cocktail Bandits, Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell are local entrepreneurs and authors of the book Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture Through Cocktails.
Check them out in a recent Forbes article
.
Karmen the Content Strategist
Karmen Johnson is a content creator and strategist working with small businesses.
Letter Decor
Andrea Glover creates custom hand-lettered artwork.
New Moon Visuals
Raven B. Greene is a local creative director and photographer. Her work was recently featured in Time Magazine
.
Brae Richardson Events
Brae Richardson is an event coordinator and business consultant.
Sacia Matthews Photographer
Charleston-based photographer Sacia Matthews specializes in destination wedding and boudoir photography.
The Charleston Chronicle
The Charleston Chronicle is the city's only black-owned newspaper.
UP (Unlocking Potential)
UP (Unlocking Potential in you) is a grassroots community creative and performance art program looking to inspire future leaders through community service, financial planning, science education, creative and performing arts and more.
Victoria Rae Relations
Victoria Rae Moore offers community engagement through her boutique PR firm.
Services
A+ Detailing & Restoration
A+ can handle your car wash and detailing needs.
Community Owned Federal Credit Union
C.O. Federal Credit Union was founded in 1966 and is one of the few financial institutions established and operated by African Americans.
Professor Damon Fordham
Citadel professor Damon Fordham leads walking tours, Lost Stories of Black Charleston, from Buxton Books.
Frankly Charleston
Franklin D. Williams is the co-owner and head guide of Frankly Charleston, a local tour company that shares the Holy City's African-American history.
Geechee Experience
Akua Page and Chris Cato are the co-founders of Geechee Experience, a millennial-led cultural movement focused on educating, empowering and empowering Gullah Geechee from a multigenerational approach.
Gullah Geechee Tours
Led by Godfrey Gullah Jac, this tour offers an accurate understanding of the city's slave trade.
Gullah Tours
Alphonso Brown is the owner and operator of Gullah Tours and author of A Gullah Guide to Charleston
.
Honda Medics of Charleston
This auto repair shop offers diagnostics, oil changes, tire rotations and more.
Reeves & Son Shoe Repair Shop
Located on upper King Street, the Reeves repair shop has been at its current location since 1989.
Singleton's Paint & Body Shop
Singleton's has been serving the Charleston area since 1974, offering color matching, warranties, free estimates and more.
Sites and Insights Tour
Led by Al Miller, this tour explore the city's black history and Gullah Geechee culture.
Southern Extreme Details
James Brewer brings his detailing services to you for cars, home, boats and more.
The Space Company
Founded in 1986 by Terry Seabrook, The Space Company is Charleston's only full service African-American real estate company.