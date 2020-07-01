Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

July 01, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Summer Guide 2020 

click to enlarge Nigel of Nigel's Good Food

Ruta Smith

Nigel of Nigel's Good Food

Share
Tweet
A guide to the perfect Fourth of July cookout
A guide to the perfect Fourth of July cookout Make the most of the holiday in your own backyard

July 1. You wake up in a panic, realizing that you haven't even thought about what you'll serve at the Fourth of July cookout you're hosting in three days. Sure, your gathering will be more intimate this year due to COVID-19, but with drinks and apps and the grill, there's still a lot to manage. — Parker Milner


Books to Read This Summer
Books to Read This Summer Summer Reading

Looking for some more book recommendations? We always turn to our friends at local bookstores like Itinerant Literate, Blue Bicycle, Buxton Books, Turning Page Bookshop, and Main Street Reads, for suggestions on what to pick up next. — Connelly Hardaway


How to Get Outside
How to Get Outside

Where to eat and drink outside
Where to eat and drink outside Outdoor dining

Five short-drive beach trips
Five short-drive beach trips New day, different beach

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS