Summer Guide 2019 

Hey Charleston are you ready for another wet, hot, soakin' summer? It may be hot outside, but we can take the heat if it means long summer nights, lazy weekends, and afternoons on the beach, playing hooky just this once (we promise we won't tell). Charleston is at its best this time of year — friendly, a little slower, and full of incredible places to eat, drink, and be merry. From a whole slew of Fourth of July celebrations to a handy list of poolside reads to a guide to three area beaches, we've got a little taste of the good life right here. Read on.
Looking for a day of fun in the sun? Look no further than Folly Beach, our favorite local sandy spot to bar hop, nosh on good food, and shop wacky trinkets. — Connelly Hardaway
We have eaten our way through Sullivan's Island's restaurants more times than we'd like to admit. It's kind of hard not to when they've got some of the best food in Charleston. Here's what we're planning for a day of eats (wear the loose shorts and live it up). — Connelly Hardaway
Charleston is a fantastic place to celebrate the Fourth of July. From cruises, to barbecues and parades, here's how to spend this most patriotic of holidays in the Holy City. — Connelly Hardaway
From the safety of a boat cruise to the adventure of a water-based obstacle course, here's how to make the water work for you this summer — Connelly Hardaway