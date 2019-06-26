Summer Guide 2019 

Hey Charleston are you ready for another wet, hot, soakin' summer? It may be hot outside, but we can take the heat if it means long summer nights, lazy weekends, and afternoons on the beach, playing hooky just this once (we promise we won't tell). Charleston is at its best this time of year — friendly, a little slower, and full of incredible places to eat, drink, and be merry. From a whole slew of Fourth of July celebrations to a handy list of poolside reads to a guide to three area beaches, we've got a little taste of the good life right here. Read on.