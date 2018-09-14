September 14, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Stuck inside? Sweat it out with this HIIT workout from The Works CHS 

Ain't sweatin' Flo

At home or abroad (it's the fancy term we're using for evacuees), you may want to work up a sweat, especially if your favorite gym or studio is closed.

The Works CHS, created by Sarah Frick, co-founder of Charleston Power Yoga, is a new 'sweat studio' opening downtown in Spring 2019. They've posted some HIIT — high intensity interval training — workouts on their Instagram story that require nothing but your body. No excuses, team.

HIIT from The Works, 3 reps of each:
15 jump squats
24 walking lunges
15 burpees
15 push-ups
40 mountain climbers
40 ab bicycles

