Steeplechase Charleston tickets now on sale for November race 

It's about the horses but mostly it's about the hats
If you’re an early bird, now’s your chance to secure your spot to Charleston’s annual equestrian event. The Steeplechase of Charleston
is returning to the Race Track at Stono Ferry on Sun. Nov. 17 for its last race of the year on the national circuit. Tickets are available for a special price through Thurs. July 25.
Dating back to 1972, the Steeplechase of Charleston is a fall racing circuit consisting of five races competing for national titles and at least $70,000 worth of pocket money.
“Steeplechase celebrates speed, beauty, athleticism, strength, community and more,” said P.J. Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier; the paper
obtained ownership of the race earlier this year. “Our aim is to make this a must-do regional event, and one that guests look forward to season after season.”
While witnessing the horse races is quality entertainment, The Steeplechase is an event held in true southern fashion so naturally, there will be tailgating, chic outfits, local vendors, and music. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone, and it’s open to all ages.
If you needed anything else to solidify your decision to grab a ticket, a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Good Cheer Fund
, which helps raise money for seven local organizations including the Association for the Blind, Carolina Youth Development Center, Catholic Charities, the Lowcountry Food Bank, and more.
General admission to the event is $40 now through July 25, and goes up from there to $55 for day-of tickets. GA tickets mean you bring your own cooler for infield fun and you'll have access to The Village with food and cocktails, a family fun zone, and vendors.
There is also an early bird VIP Chalet ticket available through July 25 for $195, which go up to $210 for day-of tickets. This luxe option features a brunch service and open bar and an elevated viewing platform with a private patio.
Learn more about which packages are available and get those early bird tickets at steeplechaseofcharleston.com.