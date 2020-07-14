Starting Thursday, Saha will bring gyros, shawarma and more to Workshop 

ADVERTISEMENT

The departure of Filipino stallleft an opening at, the rotating food hall where up-and-coming chefs look to make a name for themselves. After a successful pop-up at Workshop Sunday, Mediterranean conceptwill join the hall as a full time tenant starting Thursday.Saha co-owner, who grew up in Jordan, started the concept eight months ago, popping up around Charleston in a food truck with healthy Mediterranean options under the name Protein Guys. On June 21, Al-safadi's best friend and fellow Jordanianand his wifebought into the business, renaming it Saha, an Arabic phrase used to wish someone good health.Since teaming up to run the truck, Al-safadi and the Salmans have served gyros with lamb, grilled chicken and smoked beef, and they plan to add more menu items at Workshop."We're going to basically start with what we had on the food truck with the different meats on the gyro sandwich with fries and tabbuli," Sarah said. "As we get more comfortable in Workshop, we want to add shawarma and hummus and make the sandwiches more full with more vegetables. Workshop is a place where we can really test out some new things and expand our menu."If Sunday's pop-up is any indication, those who frequent Workshop are excited for a Mediterranean concept with healthy options."It was better than what we expected. We had no complaints and I think the people loved the food," Al-safadi said."We're looking to change the idea of the food trucks. People think that food trucks always have 'street meat.' We're trying now to change that idea and to cook healthy food so people can have the same quality of food as a restaurant."