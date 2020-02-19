Starting this weekend, here's where to party for Mardi Gras 

New Orleans has been exploding beads and color this Mardi Gras, but just because Charleston isn't the capital of Fat Tuesday doesn't mean there aren't people ready to party like it is. Here's where to get your fix:
Are we missing your party or restaurant special? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
This weekend
Frothy Beard Brewing throws a Mardi Gras party
on Fri. Feb. 21
, 6-8:30 p.m. The Charleston Symphony Orchestra Pop Band will be there to celebrate with them, so get ready to boogie.
Deco hosts a Mardi Party
starting at 9:30 p.m. on Fri. Feb. 21.
Enjoy themed cocktails, $10 bottomless Champagne starting at 10 p.m., and beats from DJ NattyHeavy.
The Mardi Gras Crawl
on King Street kicks off at 1 p.m. at The Brick on Sat. Feb. 22.
Check out all the participants (and deals) online.
Mardi Bras Brunch
features New Orleans style fare and cocktails, live music by Cassandra House, a special appearance from the Charlestones, and a fortune teller — and the proceeds go to The Undergarment Society, which provides new bras and underwear to women in need. Head to Society Hall on Sun. Feb. 23 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Bohemian Bull hosts a Crawfish Boil on Sun. Feb. 23, 4-7 p.m. There will be live music with Jaykob Kendrick Band, drink specials, ax throwing, and buckets of crawfish boil for $18.95.
Proof hosts their seventh annual Lundi Gras on Mon. Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Enjoy $6 hurricanes, food from Chef BJ Dennis, and music from the Terraphonics.
Fat Tuesday
The Alley will be hosting a Mardi Gras Light Up the Lanes event with great specials on foods and drinks. Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 25 and the event will run from 4 p.m.-1 a.m.
Voodoo hosts a Fat Tuesday Party with Bourbon Street drinks and Bayou eats, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Get down with a dance party with Mike Quinn's Super Funk.
... and beyond
Shem Creek's 16th annual Mardi Crawl
takes place on Sat. Feb. 29
, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Registration will be at Red's Icehouse, learn more online.