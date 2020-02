Starting this weekend, here's where to party for Mardi Gras 

This weekend



Sun. Feb. 23 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.



Bohemian Bull hosts aSun. Feb. 23, 4-7 p.m. There will be live music with Jaykob Kendrick Band, drink specials, ax throwing, and buckets of crawfish boil for $18.95.



Proof hosts their seventh annual Mon. Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Enjoy $6 hurricanes, food from Chef BJ Dennis, and music from the Terraphonics.

Fat Tuesday

The Alley will be hosting a



Voodoo hosts a

... and beyond

New Orleans style fare and cocktails, live music by Cassandra House, a special appearance from the Charlestones, and a fortune teller — and the proceeds go to The Undergarment Society, which provides new bras and underwear to women in need. Head to Society Hall onfrom 12 p.m.-3 p.m.Bohemian Bull hosts a Crawfish Boil on, 4-7 p.m. There will be live music with Jaykob Kendrick Band, drink specials, ax throwing, and buckets of crawfish boil for $18.95.Proof hosts their seventh annual Lundi Gras onat 5 p.m. Enjoy $6 hurricanes, food from Chef BJ Dennis, and music from the Terraphonics.The Alley will be hosting a Mardi Gras Light Up the Lanes event with great specials on foods and drinks. Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 25 and the event will run from 4 p.m.-1 a.m.Voodoo hosts a Fat Tuesday Party with Bourbon Street drinks and Bayou eats, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Get down with a dance party with Mike Quinn's Super Funk.

New Orleans has been exploding beads and color this Mardi Gras, but just because Charleston isn't the capital of Fat Tuesday doesn't mean there aren't people ready to party like it is. Here's where to get your fix:Frothy Beard Brewing throws a Mardi Gras party on, 6-8:30 p.m. The Charleston Symphony Orchestra Pop Band will be there to celebrate with them, so get ready to boogie.Deco hosts a Mardi Party starting at 9:30 p.m. onEnjoy themed cocktails, $10 bottomless Champagne starting at 10 p.m., and beats from DJ NattyHeavy.The Mardi Gras Crawl on King Street kicks off at 1 p.m. at The Brick onCheck out all the participants (and deals) online. Mardi Bras Brunch featuresShem Creek's 16th annual Mardi Crawl takes place on, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Registration will be at Red's Icehouse, learn more online.