Starting June 27 your dog can hang out in an air-conditioned locker at Freshfields Village while you shop 

Next time you head out to shop at Seabrook/Kiawah's Freshfields Village, feel free to bring your four-legged friends along. That's right — you can now shop with fido in tow, knowing that he will be in good hands, err, house, while you make your rounds.
Freshfields Village introduces DogSpot on June 27, a climate-controlled dog house. DogSpot comes with a puppy cam, too, so you can watch your doggo while shopping. The house is auto-sanitizing and is remotely monitored by the DogSpot team 24/7.
What we're saying is — it's a locker for your dog. But hey, the NYT calls it a "genius idea," so you might as well give it a whirl if your dog (or you) isn't entirely freaked out by the prospect. DogSpot costs 30 cents a minute ($18/hour).
click to enlarge
Provided
"Hey. Hey. Hey! Are you seriously leaving me in this?"
The DogSpot will be located next to Harris Teeter and the doors will be locked immediately after securing your pet, only opening via an app on your phone. Welcome to the future, y'all.
If you want to keep your dog with you at all times, no problem, Freshfields has a number of pet-friendly stores, marked with a decal on their storefront. You can see that full list of spots online.
In a press release Freshfields' marketing director, Trish Pruitt, says, "The team at Freshfields Village understands firsthand that pets are an important part of the family and vacation experience. With these new initiatives, we aim to accommodate locals and out-of-town guests alike by making the Village as pet-friendly as possible."