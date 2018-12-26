Stained Glass | Untitled (Self Care) 

Stained Glass
Today was the first morning I’ve woken up and didn’t feel bad about being broken
I’ve rearranged my shards of glass so many times I’ve started to look like a mosaic
And you can’t help but be in awe when the light shines thru.
Untitled (Self Care)
I am pushing
And pushing
And pulling
And grasping
And knawing
And scratching
And I can’t breathe
Inside my own body
I need to sit my ass down for once.
They said Rome wasn’t built in a day
And here I am trying to burn and build me again and again and wondering why Ash doesn’t become bricks in an hours time
I need wine
I need a nap
I need a vacation that isn’t for Instagram or social likes from people who don’t know I’ve had two mental breakdowns in the past month
And I feel like shit
And I’m still trying to smile and go to work
Because I care too much
But apparently not enough about me.
Self care ain’t just a buzz word.
It ain’t just face masks and meditation
Self care is telling yourself
“Sis go to bed.
Fuck that “sleep is for the dead”
You need rest to do your best and ain’t nobody gonna give you that but you so SLEEP.”
Turn off your computer.
That song can wait Instagram is still gonna be there tomorrow
Pushing that tweet won’t kill you
But if you don’t eat it might
So close your eyes for once.
You won’t miss much.
But you might just wake up and find you again...
AsiahMae is a reading, writing, skincare, and sustainability obsessed witch cohabiting in the Northern end of Charleston. She is the cofounder of artist spaces For The Scribes and IllVibe The Tribe, and spends her free time writing song lyrics on the backs of receipts.