Stained Glass | Untitled (Self Care) 

Untitled (Self Care)

Today was the first morning I’ve woken up and didn’t feel bad about being brokenI’ve rearranged my shards of glass so many times I’ve started to look like a mosaicAnd you can’t help but be in awe when the light shines thru.I am pushingAnd pushingAnd pullingAnd graspingAnd knawingAnd scratchingAnd I can’t breatheInside my own bodyI need to sit my ass down for once.They said Rome wasn’t built in a dayAnd here I am trying to burn and build me again and again and wondering why Ash doesn’t become bricks in an hours timeI need wineI need a napI need a vacation that isn’t for Instagram or social likes from people who don’t know I’ve had two mental breakdowns in the past monthAnd I feel like shitAnd I’m still trying to smile and go to workBecause I care too muchBut apparently not enough about me.Self care ain’t just a buzz word.It ain’t just face masks and meditationSelf care is telling yourself“Sis go to bed.Fuck that “sleep is for the dead”You need rest to do your best and ain’t nobody gonna give you that but you so SLEEP.”Turn off your computer.That song can wait Instagram is still gonna be there tomorrowPushing that tweet won’t kill youBut if you don’t eat it mightSo close your eyes for once.You won’t miss much.But you might just wake up and find you again...

AsiahMae is a reading, writing, skincare, and sustainability obsessed witch cohabiting in the Northern end of Charleston. She is the cofounder of artist spaces For The Scribes and IllVibe The Tribe, and spends her free time writing song lyrics on the backs of receipts.