St. Patrick's Day Roundup: 25+ ways to party all over Charleston this week 

If you're feelin' lucky this year, got your green ready, but have nowhere to go, boy are you in for a treat. Don't miss these St. Paddy's events — otherwise, you'll have to admit that you just drank a McDonald's Shamrock Shake and called it a day.
Starting Thurs. March 12
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend long Thurs. March 12-Sat. March 14 with drink specials and DJs at Deco
. Peruse the full lineup online
.
The fun starts at My Father's Moustache
on Fri. March 13 with music from Bender Funk. Head back on Saturday for tunes from Me & Mr. Jones. A human foosball (you read that right) tournament takes place on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
Sat. March 14
What's St. Paddy's without a bar crawl
? Participate in this year's third annual King Street crawl
starting at 1 p.m. Sip or chug $3 beers and $4 Tito's cocktails.
Folly's Snapper Jack's
hosts a "let's have a bowl" rooftop party featuring fishbowl drinks, of course, as well as green beer and live music. A DJ will be spinning from 3-11 p.m.
Get tickets to the Kiss Me, I'm Irish bar crawl
on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Tuesday from 6-10 p.m. The fun starts at Carolina Ale House on Calhoun Street.
The Park Circle St. Patrick's block party
, 12-6 p.m., features live music, street vendors, a mechanical bull, and more.
Shamrock the Dock
at Red's Ice House and Tavern & Table, 1-8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music all day from Moonlight Ale, High Society, Dave Landeo Music, and Soul Fish.
Get down to beats by DJ Leo, DJ Luigi, and DJ Shorty Trends at the Thai Taco Sushi St. Patrick's Bash
at 10 p.m. in Summerville.
Dog and Duck
on Clements Ferry Road celebrates with Guinness beef stew, corned beef, and cabbage specials.
Head to Sullivan's Island for a block party at Dunleavy's Pub
starting at 11 a.m. The side street will be closed with a kids' section, beer wagons, and all kinds of Irish foods.
Hanebrink Jewelers
in Summerville will host their fourth annual St. Patrick's Day in the square
.
Bohemian Bull's party
features food specials all day, $5 pints of Guinness, and shots of Jameson. Live music starts at 6 p.m.
Cantina 76 celebrates
St. Patrick's Day from 4-10 p.m. with drink specials like $3 green draft beer, $15 buckets of corona, and half priced green original house margs.
Party at the Roost this Saturday
starting at noon: There will be tents for extra shenanigans, a car bomb station, and a long drive golf simulator. Enjoy Irish food and live music.
Saltwater Cowboys throws down for St. Paddy's
with drink specials and tunes from DJ Lotis and DJ United.
Fatty's Beer Works
celebrates three years in Charleston with St. Fatty's Day
, 12-10 p.m. Enjoy live music, cool cars from Rodgers Wranglers, and food from Hott Mess.
Holy City Brewing presents a St. Patrick's weekend blowout
with Cowboy Mouth w/ Special Guests. The show starts at 2 p.m. Buy tickets ($18) online now.
Sesame Burgers and Beer hosts Kegs & Eggs
, 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy green beer, corned beef has, breakfast sandwiches, and more.
Planet Follywood, Jack of Cups, and Crab Shack host a St. Pat's Block Party,
1-6 p.m. Enjoy a bagpiper parade, live music, green beer, jello shots, and more.
The Shelter
offers St. Paddy's specials through Tues. March 17, including $4 Guinness and $3 Jameson, and live music.
Mac's Place
hosts two days of St. Paddy's fun
with live music on both Sat. March 14 and Tues. March 17. Get a free green slap bracelet with every Irish car bomb and enjoy additional drink specials like shamrock mimosas, green beer, and more.
Sun. March 15
The Basement
hosts St. Paddy's Day Sunday Funday
starting at noon on Sun. March 15. Enjoy drink specials including $4 Jameson Irish Whisky, $5 Irish car bombs, and more. Check out live music and a yard pong tournament.
Tues. March 17 (St. Paddy's Day)
Watch the parade
with all of your closest friends on King Street starting at 10 a.m.
A sneaky leprechaun will give kids clues in a scavenger hunt
to discover treasure at Hampton Park.
Don't miss green beer and raffle prizes from 5-10 at the St. Paddy's Greenfest
at Ink N Ivy.
Enjoy some festivities at Wild Wing Cafe
with beer special, beef and cabbage, and live music starting at 10 a.m.
King Street Public House
opens at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and features live music, 4-8 p.m., and tunes from DJ Flip, 9 p.m.-close.
Bendy Brewski
heads to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. this St. Paddy's Day for an "Irish" yoga practice ($17) starting at 7 p.m. You'll get your usual complimentary beer after practice, in addition to one during
practice if you so desire.