St. Patrick's Day 2018: Corned beef, glitter beer, and kid-friendly yoga 

And y'all thought we were done with St. Paddy's roundups.
Wrong! This city is overflowing with Irish-inspired shenanigans and we figured we'd make your weekend frolicking even easier with an easy peasy guide. Here's where you can eat traditional Irish foods, drink your face off, and take the kiddos this weekend. Good luck.
EAT
Shem Creek Bar & Grill is serving up traditional Irish classics like Corned Beef & Cabbage
and Shepherd’s Pie
all day.
Try the Shamrock Burger
at The Brick and then stick around to shamrock-out with live music from Dan’s Tramp Stamp at 10 p.m.
All weekend, BLU Restaurant & Bar offers a special St. Patrick’s Day menu with Irish dishes like corned beef sliders and bangers and mash.
King Street Public House is opening bright and early at 9 a.m. to serve up an all-day Irish menu
, drink specials, and Bagpipers.
Grab some traditional Irish bites
and drink specials at Mainland Container Co. starting at 4 p.m. (if you're really hungry enjoy brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wash it down with $6 Guinness, $5 Jameson, and $5 baby Guinness shots. Hear live music from Finnegan Bell and Radio Bomb.
DRINK
Starting at 4 p.m. Bohemian Bull will have drink — $5 pints of Guinness, $6 car bombs, $5 shots of Jameson, and $5 frozen Irish coffee
— and food specials and live music.
LG's by the Creek features food and beer specials with live music from Soul Fish and The Krays.
McCann’s Irish Pub is continuing their week-long St. Paddy’s Day celebration with a special menu, a U2 cover band,
and drink specials.
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day healthy(ish) style with matcha sangria
served all day at The Skinny Dip.
Starting at 10 a.m., Mac’s Place will have food specials and all the green drinks you can imagine, including green beer and shamrock mimosas
.
The Music Farm is throwing a St. Paddy’s Day bash with $4 PBR and $5 Guinness
from 12 to 7 p.m.
Head to Red’s Ice House’s Shamrock the Dock
party between 1-10 p.m. for live music from traditional Irish bagpipers and drink specials, like $6 Irish car bombs.
Gene’s Haufbrau will have Irish beers on tap
, as well as Irish whiskey
and corned beef and cabbage.
The Rooftop Bar at Vendue is celebrating with $5 Guinness cans, $4 Bud Light cans, and $6 Irish coffees.
Grab some drinks — like $3.50 Guinness draft brews or $3 Jameson shots
— and chow down on corned beef and cabbage at TailGators Sports Pub, which promises to play March Madness on all TVs.
Tommy Condon's hosts a weekend full of fun, opening early on Saturday with special food and drink specials and live music
from Emily Deahl, Judson McKinney, and Christian Carroll & the Bograts.
Frothy Beard Brewing hosts their own day-long party, with corned beef and cabbage and beer specials.
Head to Low Tide for good eats with Braised in the South Food Truck and green beers.
And by green beers we do mean that kind of
glitter.
Join The Washout’s block party for live music and green beers
at 2 p.m.
Start at The Brick at 3 p.m. for an epic bar crawl
down King Street in search of beer and Irish car bombs.
Triangle Char & Bar is hosting their annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party
at 3 p.m., featuring live music and special drinks like beers (both green and non-green) and a Car Bomb tent.
If you buy two $5 pints of R Pub’s St.-Patrick’s-Day-only Guinness tap
, you can keep the glass, or you can forego the beer and have a $7 Irish car bomb.
Daniel Island Grille celebrates with corn beef and cabbage, drink specials — $6 Jameson shots, $6 green tea shots (we're intrigued), $6 Irish Breakfast shots, $8 Irish car bombs, and $5 pot of gold shots
— and live music from the Jeff Caldwell Duo.
Party on Saint Paddy’s with King Street Cabaret
and their drink specials.
Wear green to Rusty Bull Brewing Co. this Saint Patrick’s Day and get $1 off all of their beers.
Seanachai, opening at 10 a.m., will have drink specials
and traditional Irish entertainment all day.
Bowling and beer?
Yes please. Snag them both at Ashley Lanes Tavern starting at 9 p.m. There will be $5 drunken Irishmen drink specials in addition to 50 cent jello shots, and $10 green pitchers.
Elliotborough Mini Bar serves up $5 green beer and $1 sake.
A string jazz duo performs at 8 p.m.
Starting at 7 p.m., The Purple Buffalo is offering $3 PBR tall boys and $7 Car Bombs
with live music from Riley Randall.
Enjoy $5 Guinness Proper Pints
, $6 Jameson shots, and $8 Car Bombs
at Bay Street Biergarten.
The 450 Pizza Joint kicks things off at 9 a.m. with $5 car bombs, $4 Jameson shots,
beer specials, and frozen Irish coffee.
Drink green game changers
at Home Team BBQ downtown and on Sullivan's Island.
TAKE THE KIDS
Pre-green beers and jello shots, head to King and Radcliffe for some family friendly fun at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday at 10 a.m.
You can take the kids to hear some traditional Irish music from the Taylor Music Group and Na Fidleiri
at the Circular Congregational Church at 7 p.m.
Smoky Oak Taproom is celebrating with family fun for a cause with food specials, live music, and bouncy castles, all benefitting St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Manda’s Mini Yogis is offering a kid friendly St. Paddy’s day flow
with songs, stories, and a leprechaun hunt.
If you’re going to be at the Charleston Battery’s season opener at 5:30 p.m., you don’t have to miss out on the fun because they’ll be celebrating with beer specials (for grown up kids), Irish dancing, and fireworks.