Share
Tweet

Spoleto Overview

Meet the Charleston locals who host Spoleto artists during the festival each year
Meet the Charleston locals who host Spoleto artists during the festival each year "It's almost always, without exception, a deep pleasure"

Spoleto Festival USA 2019: Less opera, more theater, and a new finale spot
Spoleto Festival USA 2019: Less opera, more theater, and a new finale spot Making sense through storytelling

Spoleto Features

Hervé Koubi makes it work under pressure
Dance Preview Hervé Koubi makes it work under pressure The Right Chemistry

<i>Salome</i>'s stars consider the psychological aspects of the opera's characters and story
Theater Preview Salome's stars consider the psychological aspects of the opera's characters and story Heads Up

The Punch Brothers' return to the Cistern is also a homecoming
Jazz, Blues, & Roots Preview The Punch Brothers' return to the Cistern is also a homecoming Glorious Fingerprints

Esperanza Spalding's butterfly phase
Jazz, Blues, & Roots Preview Esperanza Spalding's butterfly phase Jazz Metamorphosis

We sat down with this year's Piccolo Spoleto poster artist, Michelle Seay
Visual Arts We sat down with this year's Piccolo Spoleto poster artist, Michelle Seay Seay and the City

<i>City Symphonies</i> blends historical footage with postmodern scores in a celebration of urban spirit
Concert & Choral Preview City Symphonies blends historical footage with postmodern scores in a celebration of urban spirit Metropolitan Rhapsody

<i>Roots</i> builds upon a rich tapestry of folktales to unwind universal truths
Theater Preview Roots builds upon a rich tapestry of folktales to unwind universal truths Pulling at Threads

The Artisanals and Benny Starr will take the stage in North Charleston at the Spoleto finale
The Artisanals and Benny Starr will take the stage in North Charleston at the Spoleto finale Local love

Spoleto announces 2019 'engaging the community' outreach and education endeavors
Spoleto announces 2019 'engaging the community' outreach and education endeavors ETC, etc.

Spoleto Salons kick off Tues. April 30
Spoleto Salons kick off Tues. April 30 Free and open to all y'all

The Mary Ramsay Civic Award luncheon honors three longtime champions of Spoleto Festival USA
The Mary Ramsay Civic Award luncheon honors three longtime champions of Spoleto Festival USA Congrats to the winners

Follow Spoleto's Instagram for behind-the-scenes looks at the 2019 fest
Follow Spoleto's Instagram for behind-the-scenes looks at the 2019 fest T-minus two months until the fest

Spoleto offering Charleston locals 40 hours of 40 percent off select 2019 tickets this weekend
Spoleto offering Charleston locals 40 hours of 40 percent off select 2019 tickets this weekend Performances include this year's finale at Riverfront park

Spoleto tickets now on sale, auction preview held at Cigar Factory Thurs. Jan. 17
Spoleto tickets now on sale, auction preview held at Cigar Factory Thurs. Jan. 17 Get 'em while they're hot

Spoleto SCENE makes the most of an underwhelming finale at The Joe
Spoleto SCENE makes the most of an underwhelming finale at The Joe Missing Middleton

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS