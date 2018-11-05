Share
Spoleto Overview

Ghosts of artists past bring Spoleto Festival USA 2018 to life
Spoleto Features

<i>Together We Are Making a Poem in Honor of Life</i> is all too timely
David Nelson's <i>Stages</i> is a surprisingly funny (and touching) look at his cancer diagnosis
5th Wall's original, collaborative production <i>Crazy Bitch </i>brings female voices to the fore
<i>Gravity &amp; Other Myths</i> pushes their art form to the limit
<i>Borders</i> forces us to face the devastation of the Syrian Civil War
Jon Batiste's trademark harmonaboard will make an appearance at this year's festival
Miami City Ballet is influenced by Balanchine and Justin Peck
With <i>Angels</i>, the Westminster Choir looks to go above and beyond earthly bonds
Carlo Colla and Sons marry tradition and romance in a classic comedic opera
Are those wacky waving inflatable tube men in the Spoleto Festival USA 2018 poster?
Spoleto Festival USA 2018 outreach programs bring students and performers together
Spoleto party correspondent Caroline Enten checks out Spoleto Scene's kickoff party
Hot tip: These are the Spoleto tickets you need to buy now, before it's too late
Spoleto 2017 ends with a bang
Spoleto SCENE's penultimate party has scenesters gearing up for Sunday's finale
