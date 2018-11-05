username
Drink the Plank at Charleston RumFest
Get Tickets to Party at the Point
Charleston's best events at CityPaperTickets.com
News+Opinion
The Democrats need a personality to win
South Carolina is not so polite to immigrants
There's only one reason McMaster thinks Trump deserves Nobel Prize
Turns out that Archie Parnell's history as a Goldman Sachs banker wasn't the only thing we knew little about
The Agenda: Medal of Honor Museum plans scrapped; Mulvaney pulling strings in plot to replace Speaker
Catherine Templeton picks Upstate Solicitor Walt Wilkins as her running mate
Recent Comments
Blotter
Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a World Turtle Celebration at the S.C. Aquarium
Freeloaders: The bridge is broke and so are we
Weekend Roundup: Rain or shine, it's party time
Tips on how to remain calm in traffic from six Charleston yoga teachers
Ride hot air balloons at this year's Victory Cup polo match
Surf-inspired women's boutique Bennie + Coco now open on Queen St.
Arts+Movies
Ghosts of artists past bring Spoleto Festival USA 2018 to life
Pop culture-inspired visual artist Fahamu Pecou returns to Charleston this June
'Denmark Vesey's Garden' talk to be moderated by activist Tamika Gadsden
AccessAbility presents second annual Art in the Dark
Rebekah Jacob releases personal narratives in online series
Heart of Gold Gallery presents Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers images
Food+Drink
Where have you gone Ms. Robinson?
Chef Michael Perez's Cannon Green menu needs time to mature
Brews next: 19 cold and frothy events to put on your radar
Charleston Negroni Week sloshes into the Lowcountry June 4-11
What's Poppin': From wine tastings to tea rooms, 13 great places to eat this week
Rodney Scott schools
Bon Appetit
's Brad Leone on "It's Alive" bonus episode
Music+Clubs
The Mobros showcase new personality on forthcoming LP
Live Music: Sally & George; Elliotborough Block Party; Cold Az Lil Terry; Trouble Boys; Primo Noctis; Who Runs The World?
SNL's pianist, Tuffus Zimbabwe, performs with Mayor Tecklenburg and Quentin Baxter this June
Charleston Public Library changes its tune on WYLA, shutting down the community radio station
Wanna go to Rock Camp?
Paste
mag shows love to local artists Wolfgang Zimmerman and She Returns From War
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Spoleto
Overview
Ghosts of artists past bring Spoleto Festival USA 2018 to life
Spirits Rising
Spoleto
Features
Theater
Preview
Together We Are Making a Poem in Honor of Life
is all too timely
Expressing the Inexpressible
Theater
Preview
David Nelson's
Stages
is a surprisingly funny (and touching) look at his cancer diagnosis
Stages Of Recovery
Theater
Preview
5th Wall's original, collaborative production
Crazy Bitch
brings female voices to the fore
A Reckoning
Theater
Preview
Gravity & Other Myths
pushes their art form to the limit
Feats of Strength
Theater
Preview
Borders
forces us to face the devastation of the Syrian Civil War
Eyes Wide Open
Jazz, Blues, & Roots
Preview
Jon Batiste's trademark harmonaboard will make an appearance at this year's festival
Mobile Music
Dance
Preview
Miami City Ballet is influenced by Balanchine and Justin Peck
Dancing Past and Present
Concert & Choral
Preview
With
Angels
, the Westminster Choir looks to go above and beyond earthly bonds
The Architecture of Spirituality
Theater
Preview
Carlo Colla and Sons marry tradition and romance in a classic comedic opera
Tying the Knot
Are those wacky waving inflatable tube men in the Spoleto Festival USA 2018 poster?
Hither AND Dither
Spoleto Festival USA 2018 outreach programs bring students and performers together
From chamber music to marionettes
Spoleto party correspondent Caroline Enten checks out Spoleto Scene's kickoff party
The young and the beautiful
Hot tip: These are the Spoleto tickets you need to buy now, before it's too late
Hot, hot, hot
Spoleto 2017 ends with a bang
Revival time
Spoleto SCENE's penultimate party has scenesters gearing up for Sunday's finale
Insider info
Tattooed Moose officially opens third location in the Citadel Mall Tues. May 22
14 comments
Publix fixed its cake design tool after Charleston screw up, but you still can't order a "shitty" cake
2 comments
It’s not just a few bridge cables that are dangerously corroded
2 comments
The NRA would prefer you to re-elect Henry McMaster and Alan Wilson in 2018, please
3 comments
Peninsula Grill continues to impress 21 years on
1 comment
Saltwater Cowboys
Had dinner there last Thursday. A 30-minute wait but it passed quickly. Waitress was excellent,…
-
Marilou Auer
Magwood Seafood
So Sorry we sold our business on Shem Creek but you can follow us on…
-
Tressy Mellichamp
Saltwater Cowboys
We had a late lunch there today (05-11-18). Even at that hour, there was a…
-
Barbara Shealy
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
Looking to be of service? Love animals? Flexible time? Give it a try. See if…
-
Crystal Carlson
