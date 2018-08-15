Speed Wagener with your Lowcountry traffic report 

Charleston is known for being one of the most Pinterest worthy destinations in the world, so it's only right to explore as much of it as possible. Most of downtown is walkable, but it doesn't hurt to have options.

Holy Spokes

charlestonbikeshare.com



Holy Spokes is a popular way to get from point A to point B around town. This rental company has conveniently scattered bike racks around the peninsula, so you'll always be just minutes away from a set of wheels. This is a great option for those who don't want to bite the bullet and own a bike just yet.

CARTA

ridecarta.com



If you're looking to "DASH" around the peninsula, then hop on one of the seven DASH buses around town. Best part? It's FREE. This bus will take you wherever you want to go, whether it be the Citadel or Harris Teeter, you can count on DASH to take you there. When it rains, it pours, and this bus is your safe haven on a stormy day. The new HOP shuttle normally offers $5 park and ride service from 999 Morrison Drive.



For those looking to get off the peninsula, then CARTA is the bus system for you. Whether it's West Ashley or Mt. Pleasant, you'll be able to find your way for a small fare. One great thing about CARTA is that you can track your bus online, so you won't have to wait outside for it on a hot, sweltering day. P.S.: CARTA is free for CofC students.

Pedicabs

pedicabcharelston.com



While driving a pedicab is a great way to make money (and a great workout) it's also a fun way to catch a ride. If you've had a long night out, it's especially fun to hop in the back of moving bicycle, without having to do all the work.