September 27, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

South Carolina State Museum to light 55-foot Pumpkin Planetarium 

click to enlarge A giant, spooky jack-o-lantern - SOUTH CAROLINA STATE MUSEUM
Next Tues. Oct 1 at 7:30 p.m., the South Carolina State Museum, located in Columbia, will light their 55-foot Pumpkin Planetarium.

In celebration of Halloween and the Museum of Oz, BlueCross BlueShield of S.C. planetarium will be lit by Ambient Media. Every year, it is covered with bright, orange lights to look like a giant jack-o-lantern.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the The Magical Maze of Oz, a Wizard of Oz 4D Experience, and a night sky viewing in the Boeing Observatory.
Location Details South Carolina State Museum
301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29214
Columbia, South Carolina
