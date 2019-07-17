South Carolina Aquarium shark week kicks off on Sat. July 27 

click to enlarge
Y'all know what time it is: Shark week. The South Carolina Aquarium presents their own bonafide shark week, coinciding with Discovery Channel's
infamous annual attempt to both scare and fascinate us with shark stories. (It's worked so far, Discovery). From July 27-Aug. 4 the aquarium celebrates all things shark.
In a press release S.C. Aquarium educator Ashley Zalabak says, "Sharks may seem scary on television, but shark attacks are very rare. In fact, half of all sharks are actually less than three feet long! You can even touch the smallest species of shark that is found off the coast of South Carolina when you visit the Aquarium during Shark Week."
Shark week activities include special dive shows in the Great Ocean Tank, scavenger hunts, talks with shark experts, and new this year, Shark Week Trivia. On Mon. July 29 true shark week nerds can gather from 7-8:30 p.m. for a 21+ plus event featuring pizza, beer, and shark trivia.
Shark week activities during normal aquarium hours are included with admission; check out the full lineup online
.
And, if you're thinking of becoming an aquarium member, now is a great time to sign up, with $10 off an annual membership pass during Shark Week when you use the code shark19.
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: July 27-Aug. 4
Price:
Included with admission
Festivals + Events and Family + Kids