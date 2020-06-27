South Carolina Aquarium presents new exhibit experience, 'Monsters: From Micro to Mega' 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Learn more about the "monsters" that are vital to our ecosystem
This July, the South Carolina Aquarium presents a new exhibit, Monsters: From Micro to Mega
, which explores the many monsters of oceans past and present. You'll explore the monsters that play a vital role in our ecosystem with interactive opportunities, photo stations and larger-than-life sculptures.
The exhibit opens on July 4 and you can reserve your tickets now
.
The aquarium touts this new exhibit as an "experience" because components of the exhibit can be found throughout the aquarium in all galleries.
July is also member month at the aquarium, with memberships available for purchase for $15 off (sign up soon and you can participate in some of the members-only programs specific to the Monsters exhibit).
The aquarium is currently utilizing additional safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of guests allowed in the building at one time. To help keep occupancy numbers down guests are asked to reserve advance tickets online
, which will then give guests a confirmed date and time slot.
All guests ages 3 and up are required to wear masks.
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Ongoing, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price:
$29.95/adult, $22.95/child, Free/under 2
Exhibits and Family + Kids