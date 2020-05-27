Soundchecks: Green Thieves Duo, Avi Jacob 

click to enlarge Provided

ACOUSTIC ROCK | Green Thieves Duo

The Green Thieves Duo features long-time musical allies Matt Pertuset and TJ Dildy playing together in a more stripped-down format, compared to when the rest of the band is on-hand. Over the years, the pair have gradually become Lowcountry favorites, and they couldn't imagine making music anywhere else, Pertuset told the City Paper. In part, his feelings are due to the location for this weekend's show. "The greatest part of being a Charleston-based musician is the Charleston Pour House," he said. "The atmosphere that has been created by Alex and Vanessa [Harris, owners] is one-of-a-kind. There is a spiritual connection with the music there, and I try to soak it up as often as I can whether I'm performing or simply attending in support of others." The fact that this gig is the duo's first performance for a live audience in over two months makes it extra special to him. During this afternoon set we can count on an assortment of tunes from a variety of the group's primary influences including Avett Brothers, the Devil Makes Three, Wood Brothers, Lukas Nelson and the Grateful Dead. "You can also expect energy, excitement and most importantly love," he said. —Kevin Wilson SATURDAY

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin file photo

FOLK | Avi Jacob

Folk musician Avi Jacob released a new album, Preservation, on May 18. The EP, his first since 2018's Surrender, is five tracks of acoustic-driven and soul-influenced music. "It's about the struggle for connection, recovering from loss, and wanting to be genuine in person versus over the phone or internet," Jacob told the City Paper via email. "I'm hoping to comfort some folks out there struggling." Jacob gets a lot of mileage out of his rich and sometimes pained vocals. "I don't know how to tell you how I feel/ Baby, I'm scared you'll understand," he sings on the title track. "Bluebird" is a tender song about saying goodbye and the difficulty of letting someone go. "So Long," the album's closer, continues that thematic trend with a little hope amongst the melancholy words. "I hope you became everything you wanted to be/ I hope that your soul, mind and body are free/ and if you ever see me in another life, another light/ and it don't feel too wrong, Diana, can I sing you this song," Jacob sings. The album shows its soul influence through Jacob's smart instrumental choices. "Hawk in the Nest" uses horns to highlight the refrain and turnaround to the next verse. The singer's voice once again harnesses some of that vibe, helping to tie it through the entire EP. Preservation can be heard on Spotify and charlestoncitypaper.com. —Heath Ellison