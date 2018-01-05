Snow no! Be sure to check out this list of weekend events affected by weather 

Dastardly Mother Nature has thrown a wrench in this weekend's plans. Check out a list of canceled/rescheduled events below, and be sure to see what we DO have going on with our weekend roundup.
Charleston Symphony Orchestra
(originally Fri. Jan. 5)
The CSO Brahms Symphony No. 2 performance at the Gaillard has been canceled. Tickets to the show will be honored for Saturday's show, or for any other performance this season.
Henry Rollins at Charleston Music Hall
(originally Fri. Jan. 5)
The Henry Rollins show has been canceled due to weather and a new date has not been set. All tickets will be automatically refunded.
First Friday at Martin Gallery
(originally Fri. Jan. 5)
The Martin Gallery First Friday event has been canceled. Check out the gallery's Facebook page
to see when they'll reopen for regular biz hours.
JLC Bridal Boutique
(originally Sat. Jan. 6)
The second annual bridal boutique has been rescheduled due to poor road conditions and the ongoing freezing weather. The new date will be Sat. Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dewberry. Keep up to date with the event on their Facebook page
.
McLeod Plantation Historic Site by Night
(originally Sat. Jan. 6)
The night program has been postponed — no new date has been set, but we will update the event when it has been decided.
MarshJAM at The Bend
(originally Sat. Jan. 6)
MarshJam has been canceled as The Bend is covered in snow. Check out the FB page
for upcoming free events at the space.
South Carolina Stingrays vs. the Florida Everblades
(originally Sat. Jan. 6 @ 7:30 p.m.)
The Sat. game has been moved up to 3:05 p.m. According to the Stingrays FB page
, the only open entrance to the Coliseum will be the Montague Ave. entrance. Fans who cannot attend the Fri. night game can exchange for a future game this season in person at the box office.