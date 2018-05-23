Snack on vegan treats, stretch it out, and learn about food as skincare at Cannon Green's "Inside Out" retreat 

click to enlarge
Protein powders, juice cleanses, workout videos, expensive at-home equipment, essential oils — you name it. They all promise that after use, you'll find yourself feeling good from the inside out.
But what does that mean, really? Find out by devoting a summer Saturday morning to a retreat at the garden oasis that is Cannon Green. The combination of movement, meditation, and education may leave you feeling good from the inside out — and, if not, at least you get to leave with a goodie bag.
Sat. June 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inside/Out: A Healthy Morning Beauty Retreat
combines yoga and guided meditation, food as skincare education, and facial gua sha and cupping workshops.
The morning starts with a 45 minute yoga session
and guided meditation led by Anne Caroline Bethea of bib.om yoga. You may recognize Bethea's name from our recent article
about her bib.on gluten-free dairy-free soy-free egg-free sweet treats. In addition to being a mad scientist in the kitchen, Bethea is a certified 500 hour yoga teacher.
Following the sweat sesh, attendees will receive a 45 minute lesson focusing on food as skincare
led by Dana Bufalino of Kind Roots. Sure, we've heard of oatmeal baths and cucumber face masks, but apparently there's more that food can do for the body. Bufalino will be sharing tips on what foods to eat to help brighten skin, decrease inflammation, calm redness, and bring out natural radiance, plus she'll outline natural ingredients to look for in skincare products.
Lisa Abernathy and Holly Thorpe will go on to explain and demo a how-to on facial cupping and gua sha
. Abernathy, an acupuncturist and herbalist, is the founder and co-owner of Blue Heron Acupuncture & Apothecary, a Classical Chinese Medicine Clinic providing personalized, holistic and effective care for the Lowcountry. Thorpe is the owner of Wildcraft, a "Charleston-based sanctuary" located in the South Windermere Center. Gua sha and facial cupping are gentle and easy to use Chinese medicine based techniques that increase circulation to skin, decrease wrinkles and discoloration, stimulate collagen, reduce acne, and eliminate puffiness — like botox without the needles and stigma.
All of the sessions will be accompanied by mocktails and vegan treats created by Cannon Green Chef Michael Perez. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat and to wear comfy clothing. Early bird tickets (that sale ends tomorrow, May 24) are $100 and regular tickets are $125 — purchase yours online
today.