Smart Shopping Report 

In case you haven't heard, Charleston's got a lot of markets. From vintage wares to local, organic veggies, you can buy almost anything — and say, with confidence, that you shopped local — at one of the markets around town. Here are just a few of the many options to get outside and get shoppin'.

Holy City Vintage Market

facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket



The Holy City Vintage Market pops up at different locations once a month and features tons of vendors with vintage clothing, accessories, and more. It's a great way to find affordable and unique clothes and dorm room decor. The next market is Sept. 2 at the Park Cafe. Check Facebook for updates on future markets.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island

sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com



The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House is a bit of a drive from campus, but man oh man is it worth it. Running from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the market is laid-back and local through-and-through with over 30 food trucks and farmers. You'll find healing crystals, organic dog treats, heirloom veggies, and more. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class with Evolve Yoga and stick around for live music until 4 p.m.

Basic Flea

82 Wentworth St. Downtown

facebook.com/basicflea



Held every Second Sunday at Basic Kitchen downtown, the Basic Flea market is anything but basic (we'll say the same about the restaurant too, which we highly recommend checking out). The curated market of local crafters, artisans, pickers, and more, pops up in Basic's parking lot from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays, just in time for some brunch and shopping — everyone's favorite combo.

Pacific Box and Crate Market

1503 King St. Downtown

facebook.com/pbcfarmersmarket



The Pacific Box and & Crate Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There are plenty of vendors from Ambrose Family Farms to the Butcher and Bee bakery. Get a workout in at the free 10 a.m. yoga class on the lawn, then stick around for brunch at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. or Workshop. There is usually an outdoor bar, a.k.a. a kiddie pool filled with ice and booze, plus plenty of dogs and kiddos roaming around making the PB&C Market the place to be on Saturday mornings.

Charleston Night Bazaar

1503 King St. Downtown

facebook.com/chsnightbazaar



If getting up early for a farmers market isn't your thing, try the Charleston Night Bazaar, also held at Pacific Box & Crate. Every third Saturday, local artisans and crafters set up shop outside of Pacific Box & Crate from 5-10 p.m. You can buy some CBD treats or homemade candles, grab dinner from one of the kitchens in Workshop, and wash it down with a brew from Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.