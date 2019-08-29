August 29, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Skip Starbucks this PSL season and try these nearby local and small Charleston coffee shops 

Drink local

By , and
click to enlarge latte1.jpg

Keely Laughlin file

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS