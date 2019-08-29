Skip Starbucks this PSL season and try these nearby local and small Charleston coffee shops 

We're all guilty of it, it's just so easy, and sometimes it's legit the only option. You know what we're talking about — Starbucks. And with the store's quick and easy mobile ordering, you can have that shot of caffeine in your bloodstream in record time.
But in Charleston, there are so many coffee shops that are small, locally owned and operated, and within minutes of the green giant.
As Pumpkin Spice Latte season arrives, Charleston coffee drinkers looking for a fall fix can refer to this list of local Starbucks locations and their closest local options.
(We will keep this list updated. Did we miss one? Have additions? Email us.)
DOWNTOWN
Starbucks: 502 King St.
Try nearby:
Merc & Mash
The Daily
Tapio
Harbinger Cafe
Brown's Court Bakery
Wild Flour Pastry
Starbucks: 387 King St. (Francis Marion)
Try nearby:
Kudu
Tricera
Caviar & Bananas
Starbucks: 25 Courtenay Drive (MUSC)
Try nearby:
Gnome Cafe
Halo
BKeD
Starbucks: 205 Calhoun St. (CofC library)
Try nearby:
Second State
Tricera
Caviar & Bananas
Starbucks: 239 King St.
Try nearby:
The Rise
Basic Kitchen
Second State
City Lights
Cafe Framboise Starbucks: 290 E. Bay St. (inside Harris Teeter)
Try nearby:
Saffron Bakery
Bitty & Beau's Coffee
Belgian Gelato
Bakehouse Charleston
East Bay Meeting House
WEST ASHLEY
Starbucks: 6 Windermere Blvd.
Try nearby:
Normandy Farm
Three Little Birds
Starbucks: 1117 Savannah Hwy. & 975 Savannah Hwy. (inside HT)
Instead try:
Burrell & Flynn's
Highfalutin
Starbucks
: 1313 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., 1812 Sam Rittenberg (inside HT), & 2070 Sam Rittenberg (inside Target)
Instead Try:
Broom Wagon
Sojourn
Duck Donuts
JAMES ISLAND/JOHNS ISLAND/FOLLY
Starbucks: 864 Folly Road
Instead try:
Baguette Magic
Bagel Nation
Black Magic Cafe
Starbucks: 1739 Maybank Hwy. (inside HT)
Instead try:
Muddy Waters
Southern Brews
Maple Street Biscuits
Starbucks: 1985 Folly Road (inside HT)
Instead try:
Lost Dog Cafe
D.I./EAST COOPER
Starbucks
: 20 Fairchild St. (Daniel Island)
Instead try:
Blondies Bagels & Cafe
Starbucks: 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd.
Instead try:
Vintage
Brown Fox Coffee
Starbucks
: 730 Coleman Blvd.
Instead try:
Fractured Prune
Vicious Biscuit
Metto
Starbucks
: 636 Long Point Rd.
Instead try:
Charleston Bagel
Saveurs Du Monde Cafe
Starbucks
: 1824 N Hwy. 17
Instead try:
Tidal Grounds Coffee
Cooper River Coffee Roasters
Cafe Paname
The Co-Op
Sena Cafe
NORTH CHARLESTON/SUMMERVILLE
Starbucks
: 5060 International Blvd.
Instead try:
Orange Spot
Open Roast
Starbucks
: 9514 Dorchester Road Suite 100
Instead try:
East Coast Coffee & Juice
Starbucks
: 125 Angus Street
Instead try:
Coastal Coffee Roasters
Cuppa Manna