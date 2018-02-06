February 06, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

SK8, fish, and park for free at Charleston County Parks on Sun. March 4 

Celebrating 50 years

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Charleston County Parks is celebrating 50 years on Sun. March 4 with free admission to many of its facilities, free activities, and giveaways.

Fees will be waived at: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, McLeod Plantation Historic Site, and North Charleston Wannamaker, Mt. Pleasant Palmetto Islands, James Island, Johns Island and Laurel Hill County Parks. Attendees can skate for free all day at SK8 Charleston, and there will be free parking at Kiawah Beachwalker Park, IOP County Park, and Folly Beach County Park. And did we mention the free fishing at Folly Beach Pier and Mt. Pleasant Pier? Woof!

In addition to all that free stuff, guests can check out nature programming, jump castles, climbing wall climbs, boat rentals, and scavenger hunts at different park locations. After March 4, park-goers will still feel the love, with CCPRC hosting a variety of special experiences, activities, and giveaways in the parks through Dec. 15.

Learn more at charlestoncountyparks.com. 
Event Details CCPRC Customer Appreciation
When: Sun., March 4
Family + Kids, Festivals + Events and Nature + Pets

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    CCPRC Customer Appreciation (Family + Kids)

    • Sun., March 4 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS