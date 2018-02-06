SK8, fish, and park for free at Charleston County Parks on Sun. March 4 

click to enlarge
Charleston County Parks is celebrating 50 years on Sun. March 4 with free admission to many of its facilities, free activities, and giveaways.
Fees will be waived at: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, McLeod Plantation Historic Site, and North Charleston Wannamaker, Mt. Pleasant Palmetto Islands, James Island, Johns Island and Laurel Hill County Parks. Attendees can skate for free all day at SK8 Charleston, and there will be free parking at Kiawah Beachwalker Park, IOP County Park, and Folly Beach County Park. And did we mention the free fishing at Folly Beach Pier and Mt. Pleasant Pier? Woof!
In addition to all that free stuff, guests can check out nature programming, jump castles, climbing wall climbs, boat rentals, and scavenger hunts at different park locations. After March 4, park-goers will still feel the love, with CCPRC hosting a variety of special experiences, activities, and giveaways in the parks through Dec. 15.
Learn more at charlestoncountyparks.com.