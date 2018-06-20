Six ways to have fun on the water in Charleston 

Wemoons Weekend

Ladies, dust off your puka shell necklaces because it is finally time to fulfill your Blue Crush fantasies at Shaka Surf School's Wemoons Weekends. Every Saturday morning from now through Aug. 18, women of all skill levels gather on Folly Beach for surfing techniques, safety tips, and beach yoga to help improve form. One day is $90 and the full weekend is $160. Equipment and wetsuits are provided so all you need to bring with you are your favorite mermaids in training.

Daniel Island Ferry

Ditch your car and opt for a sunset cruise to your dinner reservation with the Daniel Island Ferry. The ferry has rides downtown on Thursday and Friday evenings and departs from Daniel Island Children's Park at 5:30 p.m. with return service from Waterfront Park at 8:30 p.m. On a recent trip on the ferry, we had time for dinner at Minero and dessert at Carmella's before heading back to Waterfront Park to catch the ride home. Tickets are $20 round trip for adults with drinks included on the ride and $12 for kids. Plans are also in the works for trips to RiverDogs games and other downtown and Mt. Pleasant events. Check out their Facebook page for up-to-date schedules and weather updates.

Charleston Sail

Charleston Sail offers one of the best ways to see Charleston from the water — on a sailboat! Departing from Ripley Light Yacht Club, each sailboat tour is private, customized, and informative. Captains Paul Mitchell and MJ Oexmann have been sailing the Charleston Harbor since 1996 and provide narration on local history and landmarks. You can choose from a Harbor Yacht tour, a two hour sunset cruise, a six hour adventure day, or a sailing lesson to learn how to captain the vessel yourself. BYOB and picnic or opt for a catered meal as you hit the high seas on the New Horizon.

Coastal Expeditions

Coastal Expeditions offers pretty much anything you could want to do on the water. Departing from Shem Creek, IOP, Folly Beach, and Awendaw, you can take a tour of the Lowcountry's many waterways by boat, kayak, ferry, or stand-up paddle board. Southern Living called their Bulls Island Ferry "the best coastal detour" for birding, biking, hiking, beach combing, and wildlife viewing. Their tours are one of the few ways to explore the over 66,000 acres of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge and their sunrise expedition to Boneyard Beach is a must for photographers and nature lovers.

Aqua Safaris

Charleston's waterways and the surrounding ocean coastline offer a variety of inshore and offshore fishing opportunities and with Aqua Safaris you can get out there yourself to try and reel in a big one. With over 10 different vessels, they can accommodate any skill level on trips ranging from three to 12 hours. Just for the summer, Aqua Safaris is offering special two-hour shark fishing tours to all the best spots in the area to catch sharks — no experience or equipment necessary.

Charleston Scuba

Explore what lies under the sea on a Charleston Scuba expedition. Whether you want to try scuba diving for the first time, advance your training, or become a dive professional, the experts at Charleston Scuba are there to help you accomplish your goal. Check out their charter schedule for dives to sunken subway cars, beautiful limestone wedges, or nearby reefs. In the words of Sebastian from The Little Mermaid, "Right here on the ocean floor, such wonderful things surround you, what more is you lookin' for?"

Bonus: Booze Cruises

The Carolina Girl Sunset Cruise

Wed. June 20, Wed. July 18. 6:30-8 p.m.

$35

Johns Island Harbor

2408 Maybank Hwy. Johns Island

carolinagirlevents.com

This BYOB cruise aboard a 100+ foot luxury yacht takes you down the Stono River and its surrounding estuaries. You could see dolphins, a wild boar or two, plus some match making between nautically minded singles.

Saltwater Cycle Party Boat

$35-$40/per person public cruise, $475+ private cruise

33 Lockwood Drive. Downtown

saltwatercycle.com

The first and only cycle tour boat in Charleston, the Saltwater Cycle doubles as a bar and party boat (and a bit of a work out if you choose to pedal, they have a backup motor). The tours are two hours, BYOB, and perfect for bachelor/bachelorette groups. Just make sure the bride- or groom-to-be doesn't fall into the deep blue.