Six Places to Take the Kids 

The Climbing Wall at James Island County Park

871 Riverland Drive, James Island

(843) 762-9511. ccprc.com

The Climbing Wall at James Island County Park is perfect for the kids with too much energy for the living room. WIth 4,500 sq feet of climbing space, they'll end the day exhausted and with stronger biceps. Although intimidating at first glance, no experience is needed. This challenge is 100 percent beginner friendly.

South Carolina Aquirium

100 Aquarium Wharf, Downtown

(843) 577-3474. scaquarium.org

Never miss an opportunity for some educational fun. Check out the animals, take a tour through the exhibits, and bring your kiddos to Kids Coast for a hands-on discovery with Aquarium workers.

Carolina Ice Palace

7665 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

(843) 572-2717. carolinaicepalace.com

This rink isn't just for the Stingrays — the public is also welcome to shred a little ice. Enroll your kid in skating lessons, throw them a birthday bash, or even invite them to hang out with Anna & Elsa during Frozen Skate Day on Sat. June 29.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

411 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant

(843) 588-5777. skyzone.com/charleston

Dive in the foam zone, play a round of ultimate dodgeball, or test your stamina by trying to avoid the giant spinning sweeper arm in a game of "Wipeout." Kick back in the cool AC and laugh as your children compete in their very own episode of American Ninja Warrior.

Charleston Fun Park

3255 N. Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant

(843) 971-1223. charlestonfunpark.com

The name says it all. Head to Mt. Pleasant for a round of go-karts, a game of putt-putt, and even a virtual reality roller coaster. If you're on a family budget, check out mini-bowling for just $3.

Gibbes Museum of Art

135 Meeting St. Downtown

(843) 722-2706. gibbesmuseum.org

This summer the Gibbes presents a variety of kid-friendly activities (indoor, no less). Check out "activity backpacks" which include a set of tools to engage young visitors, a storybook inspired by art, and a sketchpad and set of colored pencils. Be sure to inquire about the museum scavenger hunt and grab a family guide to better engage with the artwork on view.