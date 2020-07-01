Six places to stock up with snacks for your beach day 

Ted's Butcherblock

Forget the boring PB&Js and load the cooler with gourmet sandwiches and prepared foods from Ted's Butcherblock. Custom sammies can be topped with specialty meats like wagyu roast beef and a variety of other cheese and topping options. With salads, sides, beverages and snacks, Ted's is your one-stop-shop for beach provisions. Pro tip: add some of Ted's beef jerky to your order for the perfect travel snack.

Pep Rolls

Pizza isn't a beach-friendly treat, right? Not so fast — Pep Rolls has you covered with made-from-scratch Italian bread filled with pepperoni and other toppings. The roaming food truck has been popping up throughout Charleston at farmers markets and breweries since 2013, and they recently set up shop at a brick-and-mortar location in Mount Pleasant's Houston Northcutt Plaza where they're serving an expanded menu featuring hot dogs, nachos and more. For your day at the beach, grab one of their handcrafted options or build your own by choosing from an assortment of meat, cheese and vegetables. These hearty rolls are delicious hot, but they'll also be just as good straight out of the cooler.

Huriyali

We hate to be a buzzkill, but Charleston-area beaches forbid the consumption of alcohol. Lucky for you, the folks at Huriyali have a long list of cold-pressed organic juices to stuff in the cooler. Check out the AM Cleanse, which is made using lemon, ginger, local honey, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, flax meal and triple-filtered water. Those looking for extra greens should try the Green Dream — this juice has half a pound of kale jammed into one bottle. And it's not all drinks at Huriyali. For healthy, all natural snack options, pick up one of their vegan and gluten-free raw bars, chickpea blondies, oat chocolate chip cookies or espresso brownies.

Hamby Catering

Thinking of food to bring to the beach can be difficult; figuring out how to pack it can be downright unbearable. Lucky for you, Hamby Catering has a specialty menu geared towards guests looking to spend the day on a boat or at the beach. For $55, Hamby's Summer Adventure Package comes with 32 miniature pinwheel wraps, 24 chicken salad tea sandwiches, fresh cut fruit, a pint of cold spinach dip and four housemade "cookie-wiches." If the occasion calls for even more food, add snacks like potato salad, cajun pork rinds or chips and dip. All items come in an insulated tote so you can grab-and-go on the way to the beach.

Mercantile & Mash

Mercantile & Mash doubles as a gourmet grocer and daytime cafe, with plenty of options for food to-go. The prepared foods case is filled with salads, packaged main dishes and even sushi. Breakfast fanatics will want to make Mercantile & Mash their pre-beach stop — you'll find to-go-friendly breakfast items like everything bagels with smoked salmon and avocado toast made with EVO sourdough.

Baguette Magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Baguette Magic is packing your lunch at the beach with their "Beach Bag-ettes" bundles. For $28.50, you and your significant other can have your choice of a prosciutto or caprese sandwich with pasta salad, fruit and two cookies. Families of four can double the order for a grand total of just $42.50. Oh, and while you're at it pick up a cinnamon roll, croissant or other baked treat for good measure.