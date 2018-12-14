Six Charleston breweries with killer brew and great food 

Currently boasting nearly 30 breweries, Charleston is home to some really great beer. While most of these breweries have some kind of grub available, there are some that stand out for their variety and quality. The kitchen space could be anything from a small back room to a food truck, with menu offerings running the gamut — sushi, pizza, tacos, burgers, brunch — you name it. Ingredients, guest chefs, and pop-ups are carefully selected for the sought-after environment and pair well with the options on tap.
These Charleston breweries don't simply serve food to sop up all the beer; they are offering the kind of food that will have you stopping in for full meals regularly.
Holy City Brewing
Holy City Brewing is located in a warehouse building set back from Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Don’t be fooled by the laid-back atmosphere and minimalist décor, this taproom serves serious food seven days a week, offering up some of the best chicken wings in the city. HCB’s kitchen also churns out pretzels, fried mushrooms, and hearty sandwiches like the house-made pork belly pastrami and Swiss.
Revelry Brewing
The Tobo Sushi food truck is stationed out front of this NoMo brewery (which also offers one of the best rooftop views in the city). Find sushi rolls, tuna bites, and (huge) sushi burritos along with South American hits like pork tamales. Order off a menu from the downstairs bar or rooftop, grab a beer, and relax while you wait for the food to be delivered to your table.
Frothy Beard
Zombie Bob's Pizza has a full-time home in the taproom at Frothy Beard serving up Monster Slices, "pizzadillas," calzones, and breadsticks. The signature sourdough crust is infused with the brewery's "Back from the Dead Porter" and is topped with all the fresh vegetables and meats your heart desires.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
While EOBC is more of a brewpub than a brewery, they're making the list because the food is darn good. Last year, the crew from the local favorite restaurant down the street opened an entirely new concept at the Pacific Crate & Box development. Since then, dozens of new beers have been brewed on-site from tart sours to hoppy IPAs to potent porters, pairing well with a crisp margherita pizza from the wood fired oven. Dry-rubbed wings, fried Brussels, and daily chalkboard snacks are also available for nibbling while sampling the beverages.
Charles Towne Fermentory
Avondale's neighborhood brewery includes a small open-kitchen that features a rotating lineup of local chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Past guests have included Sichuan pop-up Kwei Fei (now permanently situated on J.I.), burger-gurus Pub Fare, Spanglish Cuban Kitchen, Embers and Ashes, and Spanish-influenced fare from Castejons.
Commonhouse Aleworks
Commonhouse, with their new and improved outdoor seating area
and stage, hosts a Bluegrass Brunch on Sundays starting at 11 a.m. with decadent offerings from chef Brannon Florie. They've also hosted the inimitable April Robinson, formerly of Butter Tapas, and other frequent fliers include Big Boned BBQ, Sabor CubaRican, Sap Lai, and Desayuno.