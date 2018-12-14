Six Charleston breweries with killer brew and great food 

Currently boasting nearly 30 breweries, Charleston is home to some really great beer. While most of these breweries have some kind of grub available, there are some that stand out for their variety and quality. The kitchen space could be anything from a small back room to a food truck, with menu offerings running the gamut — sushi, pizza, tacos, burgers, brunch — you name it. Ingredients, guest chefs, and pop-ups are carefully selected for the sought-after environment and pair well with the options on tap.

Holy City Brewing



Holy City Brewing is located in a warehouse building set back from Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Don’t be fooled by the laid-back atmosphere and minimalist décor, this taproom serves serious food seven days a week, offering up some of the best chicken wings in the city. HCB’s kitchen also churns out pretzels, fried mushrooms, and hearty sandwiches like the house-made pork belly pastrami and Swiss.

These Charleston breweries don't simply serve food to sop up all the beer; they are offering the kind of food that will have you stopping in for full meals regularly.

Revelry Brewing



The Tobo Sushi food truck is stationed out front of this NoMo brewery (which also offers one of the best rooftop views in the city). Find sushi rolls, tuna bites, and (huge) sushi burritos along with South American hits like pork tamales. Order off a menu from the downstairs bar or rooftop, grab a beer, and relax while you wait for the food to be delivered to your table.

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.



Commonhouse Aleworks



