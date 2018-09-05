Six area breweries that offer more than just beer 

There's never a wrong time to visit a brewery. Alone with a book? Good time. Out with friends? Good time. Meeting a Tinder stranger whose profile picture matches ... well, not the human standing before you? Good time. And while we love all of our area breweries (not to mention the brewpubs, restaurants, and bars that serve up cold, local drafts), some are better suited for certain situations than others. We've outlined three scenarios that the average Lowcountry of-age citizen may find themselves in in the near future, and six breweries that would be the perfect spot in which to act out your chosen scene. Whether you've got a (friendly) four-legged friend, a family in tow, or a first date, here are the places that serve the good stuff, and then some.

Where to bring your dog

Freehouse Brewery

Tues.-Fri. 3-8 p.m. & Sat. 1-8 p.m.

2895 Pringle St.

North Charleston

freehousebeer.com

Be sure to attend: Beer and Movie Night on the Ashley at Freehouse Brewery Sat. Sep. 8

Located on the Ashley River, Freehouse is a shabby chic warehouse on the water, serving up farmhouse ales and imperial stouts to beer lovers who know seeking out hidden gems is worth the confusing Google Maps directions. If you're going to bring your pooch to any brewery (or restaurant, music venue, public space in general) in addition to whatever rules are posted by the business, be sure to follow some good samaritan guidelines like: keep them leashed, steer them clear of small children or more rambunctious dogs, and clean up after them. And limit them to one pint per hour, obviously. Freehouse has plenty of room to roam, and is, as stated, perfectly shabby chic, so if your darling Doodle makes his way onto the picnic table, no one will bat an eye. Just watch out for the sassy brewery cat, Pringles. Pringles is in charge.

Tradesman Brewing Co.

Mon.-Thurs. 12-8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 12-10 p.m., & Sun. 12-6 p.m.

1647 King St. Ext.

Downtown

tradesmanbrewing.com

Be sure to attend: Local/Not Local Collab Release Party Fri. Sept. 7

When Tradesman moved from their quaint but cramped flagship space on James Island to King St. Ext., they got bigger and better in just about every category, including creative dog rules. Tradesman loves floofs, but recognizes that not everyone wants a furry friend chasing them down as they balance a cold glass in one hand and basket of food truck fare in the other. To prevent any kerfuffles, this past spring the brewery instituted a Growler Club. The club is designed to register dog visitors, keep everyone safe, and ensure that the brewery can operate for many years to come. To register your pup for the Growler Club, all you need is a current copy of their shot records and $10 for a Tradesman dog tag. The membership is good for the calendar year. Your buddy gets some sweet swag and you get peace of mind that all of the dogs mixing and mingling in the taproom are safe and not-too-naughty. Win-win.

Where to bring your family

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

Daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

1505 King St. Ext. #115

Downtown

edmundsoast.com

Be sure to attend: The Great Cask Bask Sun. Sept. 9

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. is the stuff a young parent's dreams are made of. With beer, wine, and cocktails on tap; yummy food that can easily be devoured while you're chasing after a toddler (see: boiled peanuts, hot dog, charcuterie board); and TVs tuned to the latest sportsball event, you'll want to camp out a while. Plus, EOBC is located in the Pacific Box & Crate development, which means you have access to turf that is always littered with toys, games, and other small children, and is home to a super family friendly Saturday morning farmers market. When EOBC first opened, their beer selections were limited, but now you can order from sections labeled: Light, Refreshing, Hops, Tart, Stronger, and Darker. Depending on how much sleep you got the night before, you may want to start with the Stronger.

Low Tide Brewing

Mon.-Thurs. 3-10 p.m., Fri.& Sat. 12 p.m.-midnight, & Sun. 12-10 p.m.

2863 Maybank Hwy.

Johns Island

lowtidebrewing.com

Be sure to attend: Hoedown Throwdown Goat Races Fri. Sept. 7

Yes, I'm biased. Low Tide may be located a stone's throw from my Johns Island abode, but I wouldn't frequent the place if it weren't always filled to burst with happy people. I've met a friend with a one-year old here for Sunday pints, I've witnessed toddlers take over a game of bachelorette corn hole (the gals loved it), and I've seen more babies in strollers sleeping calmy than I ever have in my life. With a constantly rotating lineup of solid beer on tap, rockstar food trucks parked out front, and plenty of space in the indoor/outdoor taproom, this should be on the top of your list if you're traveling with a group of mixed ages. Yes, it's in the far away world of Johns Island, but y'all, with recent work to widen Maybank Highway, now you can sail over and into the lot behind Low Tide faster than you can say "another, please."

Where to bring your first date

Revelry Brewing Co.

Mon.-Thurs. 4-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 12 p.m.- midnight, Sun. 12-10 p.m.

10 Conroy St.

Downtown

revelrybrewingco.com

Be sure to attend: Amigose patron barrel-aged margarita gose in collab with Mex 1 Wed. Sept. 12 at The Hold

I think we can all agree that first dates should always be conducted in a public space. And, where better than a brewery? You don't have to squirm if your date orders an Arnold Palmer at a restaurant on a Friday night "with a straw, please" (yikes!), and you don't have to navigate the awkwardness of meeting someone for the first time and then proceeding to sit next to them in silence for two hours in a movie theater (do not recommend). Revelry has two bars, with a rooftop option that will give you at least five minutes of fodder. The beers are great, the service friendly, the vibes very 'we might go out later,' and you can always order a roll from Tobo Sushi's kitchen, located onsite. If the date is going well, head over to Revelry's new outpost, The Hold, and sip some sours. Nothing bonds two beer drinkers like their take on a sour brew. Can you hear the wedding bells?

Rusty Bull Brewing Co.

Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. & Sun. 1-9 p.m.

3005 W Montague Ave. Ste. 110

North Charleston

rustybullbrewing.com

Be sure to attend: International Chocolate Day with Kaminsky's Thurs. Sept. 13

In "Tale of Two Breweries," we lay out the differences between the ascetic approach of Munkle Brewing and the "let's try it!" mission of Rusty Bull. For a first date, you wanna make it fun, right? Rusty is all about the fun, with wacky brews ranging from Captain Crunch cereal to a juice box flavored beer. And the names are great, too. Dance Naked and Tumbling Monk? Let's see what your date orders. And this spacious brewery hosts events almost every day of the week. Make a date for bingo on Wednesday, game night on Tuesdays (BYOB — bring your own boardgame), or any of their National Holiday themed parties (they've celebrated everything from National High Five Day to National Skateboarding Day). Check their Facebook to see what they're up to next, and line up your Tinderellas (or Tindermen) accordingly.