Shop virtual goods at the Holy City Vintage Market's Easter market 

Holy City Vintage Market is going virtual again, following a successful online vintage market a few weeks ago. Head to HCVM's Instagram on Sun. April 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
HCVM will post IG stories featuring vintage items from participating vendors. If you see something you like, directly contact the vendor to set up a purchase (HCVM is merely the facilitator for all this fun).
The best part? There's no pressure to buy anything — although we think you will likely see something you love — just enjoy the virtual market and be sure to tag @holycityvintagemarket with pics of you brunching, drinking, wearing vintage, and hanging with your fur friends.
HCVM encourages you to order brunch from Park Cafe this Sunday, since the in-person market was going to be held there and supporting local never goes out of style.
Keep your eyes out for a virtual Easter egg hunt during the market, with eggs featuring little extras from vendors like a gift or a discount.
Stay up-to-date with all things HCVM by following them on Instagram
.
When: Sun., April 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping