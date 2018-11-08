UPDATED: Shop 'til you drop with every holiday market, festival, bazaar, and extravaganza in town 

click to enlarge
Woof! Let's shop, shall we?
We've rounded up every holiday market we can find. Here's where to shop local this season:

Before hitting a holiday-specific market, be sure to swing by some of the city's seasonal and year-round farmers markets:
The Charleston Farmers Market
is held every Sat. from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in Marion Square. Starting on Sat. Dec. 1 the CFM turns into a holiday market, held every Sat. and Sun. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sun. Dec. 16.
The Johns Island Farmers Market
is held every Saturday, year-round, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 2024 Academy Road.
Head to Workshop's farmers market
on Saturdays from 9-1 p.m.
The Pour House hosts the Sunday Brunch farmers market
, year-round, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 30-Dec. 5
You've got one more chance to hit up the Celadon Sunday flea.
On Fri. Nov. 30 from 5-9 p.m. shop small works at Mitchell Hill Gallery's annual Popcorn Garland
show. Peruse art from artists including Chris Fulp, Cory McBee, Sara Pittman, Tom Potocki, and more.
Holy City
Vintage Market pops up two more times this season: On Dec. 9 at Park Cafe and Dec. 16 at the Royal American
.
On Sat. Dec. 1 head to Winter in the Woods
, a holiday market held at the Miner Crosby Community Center in North Charleston and hosted by Charleston Candle Co. and BeesKnees massage therapy, from 12-4 p.m.
Every last Sunday of the month Celadon hosts their Sunday Flea market
at their warehouse location in North Charleston. Head there Sun. Dec. 16 (the holidays have pushed that market earlier, FYI) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Crafty Bastards
is back, y'all, and with it a ton of great regional and local vendors selling beautiful wares. (Maybe, as sponsors, we're a little biased — last year we bought a cutting board, recycled sweater, and soap — but this is a solid market). Head to The Joe on Sat. Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
On Sat. Dec. 1 you can check out the Daniel Island Holiday Festival
, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Volvo Car Stadium. Enjoy holiday shopping from local vendors, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more.
On Sat. Dec. 1 the Islanders Farmers Market
hosts their annual homegrown holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Local menswear store, Indigo & Cotton
hosts a holiday gift shop featuring vendors like Shop Thelma, Sightsee, Bib.On., Monarch Wine Merchants, Flowershop, and more, on Sat. Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. Indigo & Cotton is located at 79 Cannon St.
Yuletide on the Ashley Arts & Crafts Fair
, held at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens on Sat. Dec. 1 and Sun. Dec. 2, features handcrafted items like festive wreaths, holiday ornaments, wood working, paintings, jewelry, leather items, and more.
There's never a dull moment at a Thrifters + Drifters market
, especially their holiday edition, held on Sun. Dec. 2 at the Royal American.
On Tues. Dec. 4 head to the Charleston Library Society's Holiday Bazaar
starting at 5:30 p.m. with vendors that vary from Candy Shop Vintage to Graft Wine Shop.
Enjoy a Mindful Market
(and a free yoga class) at Yoloha Yoga Factory on Wed. Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 7-9
Most markets, like the Buy Local Block Party, feature additional perks like food and drinks available for purchase.
On Fri. Dec. 7 head to two local art galleries to shop works of all sizes: Miller Gallery's Big + Small | Art for All
and George Gallery's Small Works group show
.
Charleston Crafts
, located at 161 Church St. hosts a holiday open house on Fri. Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m.
The Town Market on James Island
hosts a Holiday Market at Movie on Fri. Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. featuring local vendors, food trucks, a movie at dusk, book swap, bouncy castles, and more.
After a year hiatus one of our personal fave holiday markets is back — the Buy Local Block Party
, hosted by Lowcountry Local First at Tradesman Brewing Co. on Sat. Dec. 8 from 12-6 p.m.
Carnes Crossroads
hosts their Holiday Market on Sat. Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The market features local, handmade gifts and an appearance from Santa (the guy gets around).
Head to the Mt. Pleasant Holiday Market and Craft Show
on Sat. Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., held at the usual spot for the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market.
Tiger Lily hosts their Spring Street Market
on Sat. Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring local artisans, vintage vendors, fresh flowers, and more.
On Sat. Dec. 8 Merchants Hall
hosts a brunch, mimosas, and holiday shopping event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Frothy Beard
hosts a winter bazaar on Sun. Dec. 9 from 12-5 p.m. Peruse goods from local vendors like GypsyCastaway, Reimagined by Reed, Mission Essentials, Prickly Pear Pottery, and more.
Dec. 15-22
Holy City Brewing's
fourth annual holiday market features their usual keg tree — guests are encouraged to put donations to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital under the tree — a visit from Santa himself, and 30 local vendors. Head to HCB on Sat. Dec. 15 from 12-5 p.m.
The Pour House's
final night market of the year, held on Sat. Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m. features over 30 vendors, artists, makers, you name it. Enjoy live music (BYOG's tacky Christmas sweater party plus White/Bogan Duo's annual Acid Christmas) and if you're interested in being a vendor, you've got until Nov. 14 to apply.
Workshop hosts their December Night Bazaar
on Sat. Dec. 15 from 5-10 p.m.
The Cigar Bazaar
at the Cigar Factory takes place on Sat. Dec. 15 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy live music and drink specials and vendors like Theodosia Jewelry, The Restored Board, Third Eye Vintage, The Town Serif, Landrum Table, Morgan Cole Fine Art, Lytle and Me Designs, Dry Run Goods, Park and Madison, Mission Essentials, King of Pops, and Charleston Mix.
The Johns Island Holiday Market
on Sat. Dec. 22 may be your last chance to snag gifts for your loved ones, held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.