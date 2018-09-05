September 05, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

Ship's Wheel, Coast, and Holy City look to further their operations near Park Circle 

Big beer

By
click to enlarge Holy city brewing’s new digs are nearly five times the size of the current one

Keely Laughlin

Holy city brewing’s new digs are nearly five times the size of the current one

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS