August 07, 2020

Shark Week returns to the South Carolina Aquarium, Aug. 9-15 

Sharks, they're our friends

click to enlarge Oh, hey. Didn't see ya there. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Oh, hey. Didn't see ya there.
The South Carolina Aquarium hosts their annual special Shark Week activities this Aug. 9-15. Featuring a shark-themed scavenger hunt, educational pop-ups, and more, the aquarium is inviting you to come celebrate these fascinating sea creatures.

To take precautions amidst the pandemic, the aquarium is limiting the number of guests allowed in the building at once and only offering online ticketing. Additionally, all guests above the age of three are required to wear a face covering at all times.

Find answers to all of your reopening questions online.

All shark week events are included with the purchase of a ticket. While you're there be sure to check out the aquarium's latest exhibit, Monsters: From Micro to Mega, which explores the many monsters of oceans past and present.
Event Details Shark Week at S.C. Aquarium
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Aug. 9-15
Price: $29.95/adult, $22.95/child, Free/under 2
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and Family + Kids
