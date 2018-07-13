Shark Week heads to the S.C. Aquarium July 22-28 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Oh, hey there human, what's poppin'?
Get ready for a shark-tastic time at Charleston’s very own South Carolina Aquarium Shark Week. For the week of July 22, guests will explore various shark activities as we celebrate the ocean’s most misunderstood predators.
Guests of all ages will enjoy this jaw-some week featuring dive shows, expert speakers, and multiple photo opportunities. South Carolina Aquarium Shark Week activities include a scavenger hunt, color-your-own reusable bag, a shark tooth dig, and a daily dive show in the Great Ocean Tank at 3 p.m. Throughout the week, guests can help name the aquarium's three new sand tiger sharks by “voting” for their favorite name(s) with spare change. The three winning names will be announced on Sat. July 28, with all proceeds benefiting shark care at the aquarium.
Shark Week activities are included with aquarium admission or membership. More information about the Lowcountry’s Shark Week can be found online
.