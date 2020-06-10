When your washing machine quits on you or your car keeps making that funny noise that makes your passengers nervous (I know my car, dad), help is always a phone call away. Luckily for those who’ve ever had trouble picking one electrician over another, the City Paper is here once again to help sift through that long list of numbers to find the one you need to call when you have a flat tire (Gerald’s) or when the next big hurricane leaves your roof a little worse for wear (Charleston Roofs and Windows). So, sit back and strap in because we are going through everything from the best dry cleaner (Lyerly’s) to the best party bus company (Charleston Black Cab).