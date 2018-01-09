See a Don Jr.-approved bull riding tour at the N. Chs. Coliseum next weekend 

Y'all ever seen a bull rider in action? Now you can at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sat. Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. when the Trump, Jr.-approved Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Velocity Tour rolls into town.
The PBR tour, which promises "some of the best athletes of the sport going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country," calls itself "America's original extreme sport," and they're not fooling with that America bit. Just this weekend MAGA son Donald Trump Jr. attended a PBR
event at Madison Square Garden, invited by PBR bull fighter Shorty Gorham, who wanted to "take celebrate America to a new level." Indeed.
If you're like us, you're only familiar with the kind of bull riding that comes with one too many tequila shots. The real thing, though, is a lot more, well, real. Bull riding, one of seven events in a traditional rodeo, became a standalone sport in 1992 when a group of bull riders from the rodeo circuit pooled their resources to create PBR. As pbr.com describes it, "The concept is simple enough: match the world’s best bull riding athletes against the toughest animal athletes on the planet in an 8-second man versus beast duel."
